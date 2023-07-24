WBFO Brief July 24, 2023

Police are investigating incidents of vandalism at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Mayor Byron Brown appoints new Deputy Mayor of Operations and Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement, and in sports, Buffalo Bills training staff honored at ESPYS with Pat Tillman Award for Service for their efforts in saving Damar Hamlin.
The governor has declared a State of Emergency for a portion of the nearby Finger Lakes after heavy rain created widespread flooding. Authorities along the PA border along with Western New York are acknowledging the difficulties in their search for a suspected killer. Advocates say there is a growing human rights disaster in Toronto where asylum seekers are among the homeless sleeping in the streets.
There will be no criminal charges filed in the fire that caused the death of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno. A manhunt is underway for the man suspected of killing a Jamestown woman in May. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
State officials are distributing masks across the state due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Elections officials are at a loss to explain the low voter turnout for last Tuesday's primary elections. The City of Buffalo has developed a Housing affordability Taskforce.