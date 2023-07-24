© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief July 24, 2023

Published July 24, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT
On today's WBFO Brief:

  • We visit a couple of gardens from this past weekend's East Side Garden Walk. Meet a few gardeners and hear what this means for the city of Buffalo.
2023
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief July 14, 2023
    Erie County and City of Buffalo to spend $23,000,000 on affordable housing, new congressional lines to be drawn in New York State, and in Theater Talk: is the theater in free fall?
  • WBFO Brief July 13, 2023
    Police are investigating incidents of vandalism at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, Mayor Byron Brown appoints new Deputy Mayor of Operations and Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement, and in sports, Buffalo Bills training staff honored at ESPYS with Pat Tillman Award for Service for their efforts in saving Damar Hamlin.
  • WBFO Brief July 12, 2023
    Skyway 190 North ramp closure, the search for Michael Burham enters sixth day, $9,000,000 contributed to Catholic Charities appeal, sports.
  • WBFO Brief July 11, 2023
    The search for suspected killer Michael Burham continues. Police are convinced they will be successful. The local operation of the Buffalo News will lose another 130 employees in October.
  • WBFO Brief July 10, 2023
    The governor has declared a State of Emergency for a portion of the nearby Finger Lakes after heavy rain created widespread flooding. Authorities along the PA border along with Western New York are acknowledging the difficulties in their search for a suspected killer. Advocates say there is a growing human rights disaster in Toronto where asylum seekers are among the homeless sleeping in the streets.
  • WBFO Brief July 7, 2023
    There will be no criminal charges filed in the fire that caused the death of Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno. A manhunt is underway for the man suspected of killing a Jamestown woman in May. Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief July 6, 2023
    With hot temperatures, several cooling centers will be open. New York's legal cannabis rollout is having a rocky start.
  • WBFO Brief July 5, 2023
    A local business is taking a proactive approach to the presence of an anti-Semitic symbol left by a vandal. A new state law could help with the shortage of lifeguards.
  • WBFO Brief July 3, 2023
    State officials are distributing masks across the state due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Elections officials are at a loss to explain the low voter turnout for last Tuesday's primary elections. The City of Buffalo has developed a Housing affordability Taskforce.
  • WBFO Brief June 30, 2023
    Rev. James T. Hemphill Sr. will have a street named after him in honor of his trailblazing work in childcare and education; and Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
