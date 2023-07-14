© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief July 14, 2023

Published July 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
  • Erie County and City of Buffalo to spend $23,000,000 on affordable housing.
  • New congressional lines to be drawn in New York State.
  • In Theater Talk: is the theater in free fall?
2023
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief July 6, 2023
    With hot temperatures, several cooling centers will be open. New York's legal cannabis rollout is having a rocky start.
  • WBFO Brief July 5, 2023
    A local business is taking a proactive approach to the presence of an anti-Semitic symbol left by a vandal. A new state law could help with the shortage of lifeguards.
  • WBFO Brief July 3, 2023
    State officials are distributing masks across the state due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Elections officials are at a loss to explain the low voter turnout for last Tuesday's primary elections. The City of Buffalo has developed a Housing affordability Taskforce.
  • WBFO Brief June 30, 2023
    Rev. James T. Hemphill Sr. will have a street named after him in honor of his trailblazing work in childcare and education; and Theater Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief June 29, 2023
    An Air Quality Alert remains in effect today due to smoke and haze making its way south from Northern Ontario and Quebec. Valerie Wales talks with Buffalo's National Weather Service.
  • WBFO Brief June 28, 2023
    Results from yesterday's primary elections, air quality alerts return for Western New York, and Buffalo’s Affordable Housing Task Force will hold its first public input meeting today.
  • WBFO Brief June 27, 2023
    Gov. Kathy Hochul signed three LGBTQ rights bills at the NYC Pride celebration on Sunday. Some Toronto organizers are shocked by the soaring costs of security at Toronto's Pride celebration event. Scott Sackett visits a local church that is defying the norm.
  • WBFO Brief June 26, 2023
    On the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that will protect New York providers who prescribe medication abortions to pregnant people in other states where the practice has been outlawed.
  • WBFO Brief June 23, 2023
    Ten splash pads are open in the City of Buffalo starting today. Habitat for Humanity Buffalo celebrated their first modular home, which may help to overcome the rising cost of construction materials. The NBA draft happened last night. The NHL draft is next week. Theatre Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
  • WBFO Brief June 22, 2023
    Happening tonight: the 48th season of Shakespeare in Delaware Park kicks off and the dedication of a new sculpture at the Reading Park outside of the Central Library. Karen DeWitt reports on the state budget and spending and Dan Karpenchuk reports on the upcoming Toronto mayoral election and candidates.
Load More