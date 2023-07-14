WBFO Brief July 14, 2023

State officials are distributing masks across the state due to smoke from the Canadian wildfires. Elections officials are at a loss to explain the low voter turnout for last Tuesday's primary elections. The City of Buffalo has developed a Housing affordability Taskforce.
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed three LGBTQ rights bills at the NYC Pride celebration on Sunday. Some Toronto organizers are shocked by the soaring costs of security at Toronto's Pride celebration event. Scott Sackett visits a local church that is defying the norm.
On the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law a bill that will protect New York providers who prescribe medication abortions to pregnant people in other states where the practice has been outlawed.
Ten splash pads are open in the City of Buffalo starting today. Habitat for Humanity Buffalo celebrated their first modular home, which may help to overcome the rising cost of construction materials. The NBA draft happened last night. The NHL draft is next week. Theatre Talk with Peter Hall and Anthony Chase.
Happening tonight: the 48th season of Shakespeare in Delaware Park kicks off and the dedication of a new sculpture at the Reading Park outside of the Central Library. Karen DeWitt reports on the state budget and spending and Dan Karpenchuk reports on the upcoming Toronto mayoral election and candidates.