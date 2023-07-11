© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Summertime Producers’ Picks

Published July 11, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT
Today we look back at a previous episode from September 28, 2022, featuring several interviews with the cast and production team of “Once on This Island” the first local production to be done at 710 Shea’s. Angelea Preston chats with director Naila Ansari, and twin 16-year-old actresses Shylah Douglas and Samyah Douglas. Then Brigid Jaipaul Valenza brings in actors Zhanna Reed and Marcus Paige to talk more about the play, before all the performers gather to sing a moment from the show.

2023
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: Na’Kya McCann from the Buffalo All-Star Extreme dance and cheer team, Dan White and Asman Ndayisabwa from Healing Grounds Coffee and Sanctuary, and the barbers and customers of Signature Cutz Barbershop.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Connectivity For All
    We sit down with Christine Carr-Barmasse, Executive Director of Mission: Ignite, a group dedicated to promoting computer literacy. Discover her inspiring efforts to bridge the digital divide and empower students, teens, and adults with essential digital skills. Don't miss this enlightening conversation on the future of digital literacy and its role in shaping Buffalo's progress.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Continuing Academic Journeys and Western New York LGBTQ+ Pride
    Ben Hilligas, the recently appointed Executive Director for the Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) at the University at Buffalo, is bringing his background in social work to the position and hoping to expand the opportunities and capabilities of the long-running learning institution. Afterwards, with Pride month coming to a close, the President of Niagara Pride, Ronald Piaseczny talks to us about how this year’s celebration was more important than those prior.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Black History is Essential Learning
    After his child’s Western New York school omitted Black History Month and DEI initiatives from their teaching plans, Ryan Howze set off to create a curriculum and supplemental history podcast to address this need. Ryan joins Lorenzo Rodriguez to discuss his curriculum program as well as some of the conversations that are currently consuming the public education landscape on a national scale.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Sustaining Independent Living
    Emyle Watkins spoke with Todd Vaarwerk, the Chief Policy Officer for Western New York Independent Living. Together they discussed the independent living movement and how New York State's 2023-2024 budget may impact residents with disabilities who rely on essential state services to live in their own homes as well as inpatient and outpatient mental health care. This episode was recorded shortly after the budget passed in May.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: Adrienne Garr and La’Tryse Anderson from Buffalo S.N.U.G. (6/1), Charles Brandy and Melvin Watkins of the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier (6/6), and Gi Swords and Faith Winship from GLYS of Western New York (6/7).
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Asian-Americans in Western New York and Honoring Lucille Clifton
    On today’s episode of Buffalo, What’s Next? Lorenzo Rodriguez has a conversation with Yanhong Baranski, an Asian-American member of the Buffalo community who served as the President of the Chinese Club of Western New York. Afterwards, Central Library is set to unveil a new statue in honor of one of Buffalo’s most noteworthy poets – the late Lucille Clifton. Barbara Cole, from Just Buffalo Literary Center, and Lucille’s daughter, Sidney Clifton, join Jay Moran to discuss this new development and the legacy of Lucille’s work.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Carnival and Skates
    Lorenzo Rodriguez sits down to discuss this year’s Toronto Caribbean Carnival with the festival’s CEO, Mischka Crichton. Afterwards, we hear from community leader, Marilyn Young, founder of W.A.V.E. – Women Against Violence Everywhere. She’s also an avid roller skater who’s been an integral part of the 716 Rollers, a local skate group that tasks itself with being a positive force in the East Side Buffalo community.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Making Male Mental Health Matter
    In observance of Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, Charles Gilbert hosts an open and honest discussion regarding the mounting psychological issues that plague the male population – specifically, men of color.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | The Birth of Juneteenth in Buffalo and the NAACP Medgar Evers Awards
    Thomas O’Neil-White takes us back to the first Buffalo Juneteenth along with one of the festival’s founding members, Judson Price. Afterwards, Jay Moran sits down with Buffalo NAACP President Mark Blue and his wife and Branch Executive Committee member Angela Blue to discuss the upcoming 55th annual Medgar Evers Awards Dinner.
