Buffalo, What’s Next? | Affirmative Action and College Debt Relief Get Struck Down, and Aiding Our New Western New York Immigrants

We continue to discuss the fallout of the pivotal Supreme Court decisions that affect our college student population with the President of the Association of American Universities & Colleges, Dr. Lynn Pasquerella. As the head of a group that features more than 1,000 postsecondary institutions, Dr. Pasquerella breaks down the new concerns that many will face as a result of the repealing of Affirmative Action and the striking down of President Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. Also, we’ll hear from the CEO of Journey’s End, Karen Andolina Scott. The refugee resettlement group has been hard at work helping a large group of recent immigrants get situated in the Western New York area after arriving here by bus from New York City.