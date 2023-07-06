© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What’s Next? | Affirmative Action and College Debt Relief Get Struck Down, and Aiding Our New Western New York Immigrants

Published July 6, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

We continue to discuss the fallout of the pivotal Supreme Court decisions that affect our college student population with the President of the Association of American Universities & Colleges, Dr. Lynn Pasquerella. As the head of a group that features more than 1,000 postsecondary institutions, Dr. Pasquerella breaks down the new concerns that many will face as a result of the repealing of Affirmative Action and the striking down of President Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan. Also, we’ll hear from the CEO of Journey’s End, Karen Andolina Scott. The refugee resettlement group has been hard at work helping a large group of recent immigrants get situated in the Western New York area after arriving here by bus from New York City.

2023
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Black History is Essential Learning
    After his child’s Western New York school omitted Black History Month and DEI initiatives from their teaching plans, Ryan Howze set off to create a curriculum and supplemental history podcast to address this need. Ryan joins Lorenzo Rodriguez to discuss his curriculum program as well as some of the conversations that are currently consuming the public education landscape on a national scale.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Sustaining Independent Living
    Emyle Watkins spoke with Todd Vaarwerk, the Chief Policy Officer for Western New York Independent Living. Together they discussed the independent living movement and how New York State's 2023-2024 budget may impact residents with disabilities who rely on essential state services to live in their own homes as well as inpatient and outpatient mental health care. This episode was recorded shortly after the budget passed in May.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: Adrienne Garr and La’Tryse Anderson from Buffalo S.N.U.G. (6/1), Charles Brandy and Melvin Watkins of the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier (6/6), and Gi Swords and Faith Winship from GLYS of Western New York (6/7).
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Asian-Americans in Western New York and Honoring Lucille Clifton
    On today’s episode of Buffalo, What’s Next? Lorenzo Rodriguez has a conversation with Yanhong Baranski, an Asian-American member of the Buffalo community who served as the President of the Chinese Club of Western New York. Afterwards, Central Library is set to unveil a new statue in honor of one of Buffalo’s most noteworthy poets – the late Lucille Clifton. Barbara Cole, from Just Buffalo Literary Center, and Lucille’s daughter, Sidney Clifton, join Jay Moran to discuss this new development and the legacy of Lucille’s work.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Carnival and Skates
    Lorenzo Rodriguez sits down to discuss this year’s Toronto Caribbean Carnival with the festival’s CEO, Mischka Crichton. Afterwards, we hear from community leader, Marilyn Young, founder of W.A.V.E. – Women Against Violence Everywhere. She’s also an avid roller skater who’s been an integral part of the 716 Rollers, a local skate group that tasks itself with being a positive force in the East Side Buffalo community.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Making Male Mental Health Matter
    In observance of Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, Charles Gilbert hosts an open and honest discussion regarding the mounting psychological issues that plague the male population – specifically, men of color.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | The Birth of Juneteenth in Buffalo and the NAACP Medgar Evers Awards
    Thomas O’Neil-White takes us back to the first Buffalo Juneteenth along with one of the festival’s founding members, Judson Price. Afterwards, Jay Moran sits down with Buffalo NAACP President Mark Blue and his wife and Branch Executive Committee member Angela Blue to discuss the upcoming 55th annual Medgar Evers Awards Dinner.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: Gretchen Gonzalez and Maria Valeri from the Volunteer Lawyers Project, newly appointed Buffalo Police Department Wellness Coordinator Matt Cross, and Scott Behrand and Peter Johnson from Road Less Traveled Productions.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Bringing Juneteenth to the Children & Signature Cutz
    As we approach this year’s Juneteenth celebration, we get a chance to chat with a Buffalonian who has become a renowned national children’s author – Alliah L. Agostini. We went into detail about the creation of her book, The Juneteenth Story, the national wave of book bans, as well as her strong ties to Buffalo’s Juneteenth movement.And with the weekend quickly approaching, the Buffalo, What’s Next? crew heads off to get a fresh haircut at their preferred neighborhood barbershop – Signature Cutz. Jay Moran takes us around the minority-owned and operated shop to hear from its staff and clientele.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | No New Jail, Coffee & Community
    After her brother died while detained at the Erie County Holding Center, Monica Lynch decided to take prison reform in Erie County. Jay Moran discusses current conditions for inmates and the No New Jail movement that Monica is advocating for. Afterwards, Dan White and Asman Ndayisabwa join Thomas O’Neil-White to talk about the community space they’re creating in the West Side of Buffalo all centered around a warm cup o’ joe.
Load More