Buffalo, What’s Next? | The East Side Garden Walk and School Suspensions

We welcome the co-chairs of the East Side Garden Walk, Renata Toney and Samantha White. Since 2018, the event has welcomed horticulturally-minded visitors to Buffalo’s East Side to visit residents’ garden setups. It’s an event that helps to attract new eyes (and in this case, noses) to the splendor of that part of town. Afterwards, we continue speaking with Samantha about the Western New York Law Center’s School Discipline Project. The rampant use of school suspensions as a disciplinary tactic has drawn the attention of concerned parents in the Buffalo area. Their claim is that suspensions are being used in place of more comprehensive resolutions and thus causing a cyclical pattern of repeat offenses. Samantha discusses the advocacy work that The School Discipline Project is doing to help parents, students, and educators find a better solution.