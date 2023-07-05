Buffalo, What’s Next? | Social Justice Advocacy with Nicholas Ramirez

On this episode we meet Nicholas Ramirez, a Civil Rights attorney with the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo. Nicholas specializes in criminal law but aids the public by advocating for and educating individuals in all things pertaining to social justice. We’ll speak about the “Know Your Rights” information sessions that his practice puts together. We’ll break down a lot of the recent Supreme Court rulings on affirmative action, loan forgiveness, and the First Amendment case of 303 Creative LLC. v. Elenis. The discussion around the proposed new jail in downtown Buffalo will also be on the docket during our conversation with Nicholas.