WBFO Brief June 30, 2023

Happening tonight: the 48th season of Shakespeare in Delaware Park kicks off and the dedication of a new sculpture at the Reading Park outside of the Central Library. Karen DeWitt reports on the state budget and spending and Dan Karpenchuk reports on the upcoming Toronto mayoral election and candidates.
United Way Day of Caring returns today after a 3-year hiatus. 11 Day Power Play begins tonight. 40th Taste of Buffalo coming up in July. Refugee Partnership of Western New York wants to provide quality services for the 12,000 refugees and asylum seekers currently living in Buffalo. Karen DeWitt reports on what is and what is not getting done in the NY State Assembly's brief two-day session.
Early voting continues through Sunday. Two public information meetings will be held today at the Buffalo Museum of Science for the Kensington Expressway plans. State funding will help build the Riverline nature trail. Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission receiving $100,000 grant from the federal government.
Slow Roll Buffalo's Juneteenth bike ride happening tonight. Emergency care center temporarily available until new Lockport Memorial Hospital opens this Fall. Governor Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James attended the weekend's Juneteenth celebrations. Early voting in advance of the approaching primary day elections continues through Sunday. Karen DeWitt reports on the NY State Assembly's return to Albany on Tuesday.
Buffalo Common Council members approve their own pay raise, tickets are now on sale for direct train service to and from the New York State Fair, and FeedMore WNY will build a new $99 million facility in Hamburg.
Buffalo City Hall was evacuated after a fire alarm was set off in the building. Yesterday, Gov. Hochul announced the expansion of NY's fully paid parental leave program for state employees. A passenger was thrown from a boat that flipped over with 29 people aboard during a tour.
The boil water order has been lifted for the Village of Fredonia and Town of Pomfret. Governor Hochul asks for more federal aid to address influx of migrants to NYS. The 5/14 Memorial Commission to host first of three public meetings tomorrow. Karen DeWitt reports on a measure to seal some people's criminal records.
Buffalo Public Schools has cancelled all outdoor activities again today as the region remains under an air quality health advisory through midnight. Emyle Watkins reports on how local farmers are coping with poor air quality and how climate change may affect their future. Anthony Chase and Peter Hall give a recap of the 32nd Annual Artie Awards with Theatre Talk.
The region remains under an air quality alert through midnight tonight. Legendary broadcaster Tom Jolls has passed away at the age of 89. While Gov. Kathy Hochul urges people to stay inside because of an air quality alert, workers in rural New York cannot.