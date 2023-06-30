WBFO Brief June 30, 2023

United Way Day of Caring returns today after a 3-year hiatus. 11 Day Power Play begins tonight. 40th Taste of Buffalo coming up in July. Refugee Partnership of Western New York wants to provide quality services for the 12,000 refugees and asylum seekers currently living in Buffalo. Karen DeWitt reports on what is and what is not getting done in the NY State Assembly's brief two-day session.

