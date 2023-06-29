Buffalo, What’s Next? | Connectivity For All
We sit down with Christine Carr-Barmasse, Executive Director of Mission: Ignite, a group dedicated to promoting computer literacy. Christine is working towards easier internet connectivity for all members of Western New York. Discover her inspiring efforts to bridge the digital divide and empower students, teens, and adults with essential digital skills. Explore the transformative impact of digital education and learn about the innovative programs offered by Mission: Ignite. Don't miss this enlightening conversation on the future of digital literacy and its role in shaping Buffalo's progress.