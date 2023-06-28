Buffalo, What’s Next? | Continuing Academic Journeys and Western New York LGBTQ+ Pride

For decades the Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) at the University at Buffalo has been helping adults with limited educational and financial needs. Ben Hilligas, the recently appointed Executive Director for the Center, is bringing his background in social work to the position and hoping to expand the opportunities and capabilities of the long-running learning institution. Afterwards, with Pride month coming to a close, the President of Niagara Pride, Ronald Piaseczny talks to us about how this year’s celebration was more important than those prior. We also speak to him about what’s next for the LGBTQ+ community of Western New York and, in turn, the country.