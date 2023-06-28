© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What’s Next? | Continuing Academic Journeys and Western New York LGBTQ+ Pride

Published June 28, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT
For decades the Buffalo Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) at the University at Buffalo has been helping adults with limited educational and financial needs. Ben Hilligas, the recently appointed Executive Director for the Center, is bringing his background in social work to the position and hoping to expand the opportunities and capabilities of the long-running learning institution. Afterwards, with Pride month coming to a close, the President of Niagara Pride, Ronald Piaseczny talks to us about how this year’s celebration was more important than those prior. We also speak to him about what’s next for the LGBTQ+ community of Western New York and, in turn, the country.

  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Making Male Mental Health Matter
    In observance of Men’s Mental Health Awareness Month, Charles Gilbert hosts an open and honest discussion regarding the mounting psychological issues that plague the male population – specifically, men of color.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | The Birth of Juneteenth in Buffalo and the NAACP Medgar Evers Awards
    Thomas O’Neil-White takes us back to the first Buffalo Juneteenth along with one of the festival’s founding members, Judson Price. Afterwards, Jay Moran sits down with Buffalo NAACP President Mark Blue and his wife and Branch Executive Committee member Angela Blue to discuss the upcoming 55th annual Medgar Evers Awards Dinner.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: Gretchen Gonzalez and Maria Valeri from the Volunteer Lawyers Project, newly appointed Buffalo Police Department Wellness Coordinator Matt Cross, and Scott Behrand and Peter Johnson from Road Less Traveled Productions.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Bringing Juneteenth to the Children & Signature Cutz
    As we approach this year’s Juneteenth celebration, we get a chance to chat with a Buffalonian who has become a renowned national children’s author – Alliah L. Agostini. We went into detail about the creation of her book, The Juneteenth Story, the national wave of book bans, as well as her strong ties to Buffalo’s Juneteenth movement.And with the weekend quickly approaching, the Buffalo, What’s Next? crew heads off to get a fresh haircut at their preferred neighborhood barbershop – Signature Cutz. Jay Moran takes us around the minority-owned and operated shop to hear from its staff and clientele.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | No New Jail, Coffee & Community
    After her brother died while detained at the Erie County Holding Center, Monica Lynch decided to take prison reform in Erie County. Jay Moran discusses current conditions for inmates and the No New Jail movement that Monica is advocating for. Afterwards, Dan White and Asman Ndayisabwa join Thomas O’Neil-White to talk about the community space they’re creating in the West Side of Buffalo all centered around a warm cup o’ joe.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Pride and Identity in Your Artistry
    One of Western New York’s most prominent drag personalities, Vanna Deux, sits down with Angelea Preston to discuss her experiences within the world of drag. Afterwards, Jay Moran chats with local artist/poet/filmmaker Kaitlyn Lowe.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Buffalo All-Star Extreme
    NPR’s podcast series, Embedded, recently chose to center a number of their episodes around the Buffalo All-Star Extreme cheerleading and dance team. One of the B.A.S.E.’s senior members and now coach, Na’Kya McCann, was tapped to host the podcast series and joins Buffalo, What’s Next? Na’Kya discusses the process of creating the NPR podcast as well as the eventful year the B.A.S.E. family endured.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: Buffalo poet laureate Jillian Hanesworth, director of Agents for Advocacy and author Mark Talley, and mental health advocate Karl Shallowhorn.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Slam Poetry, Women of Color Summit, and Basanta Utsav
    On today’s three-part episode we first speak with the slam poet team of Pure Ink Poetry. Next, Sara Taylor of Eleversity joins the show to promote her organization’s Women of Color Summit which begins this week Friday and continues throughout the Summer. And finally, with Spring in the air, the Sanskriti Bengali Cultural Group of Western New York will be celebrating Basanta Utsav this weekend and their member Shuhartho Ghose comes on to break down the traditions and meanings around the festive celebration of renewal.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Safe Space Training and LGBTQ+ Allyship
    With the month of June being Pride Month and with the seemingly growing concern of Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric permeating through our governmental bodies nationwide, we speak with Gi Swords and Faith Winship of GLYS of Western New York to help all of us understand the issues and needs of gender and sexual minority youth. The team from GLYS provide a number of peer interaction and educational outreach services, but today we’ll get a version of their Safe Space Training that normally helps educators create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students.
