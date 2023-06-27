Buffalo, What’s Next? | Black History is Essential Learning

As we approach this year’s Juneteenth celebration, we get a chance to chat with a Buffalonian who has become a renowned national children’s author – Alliah L. Agostini. We went into detail about the creation of her book, The Juneteenth Story, the national wave of book bans, as well as her strong ties to Buffalo’s Juneteenth movement.And with the weekend quickly approaching, the Buffalo, What’s Next? crew heads off to get a fresh haircut at their preferred neighborhood barbershop – Signature Cutz. Jay Moran takes us around the minority-owned and operated shop to hear from its staff and clientele.

