© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What’s Next? | Black History is Essential Learning

Published June 27, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

After his child’s Western New York school omitted Black History Month and DEI initiatives from their teaching plans, Ryan Howze set off to create a curriculum and supplemental history podcast to address this need. This is how Conscious Environment Creation and the Say Whaaat? Podcast was born. Ryan joins Lorenzo Rodriguez to discuss his curriculum program as well as some of the conversations that are currently consuming the public education landscape on a national scale.

2023
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | The Birth of Juneteenth in Buffalo and the NAACP Medgar Evers Awards
    Thomas O’Neil-White takes us back to the first Buffalo Juneteenth along with one of the festival’s founding members, Judson Price. Afterwards, Jay Moran sits down with Buffalo NAACP President Mark Blue and his wife and Branch Executive Committee member Angela Blue to discuss the upcoming 55th annual Medgar Evers Awards Dinner.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: Gretchen Gonzalez and Maria Valeri from the Volunteer Lawyers Project, newly appointed Buffalo Police Department Wellness Coordinator Matt Cross, and Scott Behrand and Peter Johnson from Road Less Traveled Productions.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Bringing Juneteenth to the Children & Signature Cutz
    As we approach this year’s Juneteenth celebration, we get a chance to chat with a Buffalonian who has become a renowned national children’s author – Alliah L. Agostini. We went into detail about the creation of her book, The Juneteenth Story, the national wave of book bans, as well as her strong ties to Buffalo’s Juneteenth movement.And with the weekend quickly approaching, the Buffalo, What’s Next? crew heads off to get a fresh haircut at their preferred neighborhood barbershop – Signature Cutz. Jay Moran takes us around the minority-owned and operated shop to hear from its staff and clientele.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | No New Jail, Coffee & Community
    After her brother died while detained at the Erie County Holding Center, Monica Lynch decided to take prison reform in Erie County. Jay Moran discusses current conditions for inmates and the No New Jail movement that Monica is advocating for. Afterwards, Dan White and Asman Ndayisabwa join Thomas O’Neil-White to talk about the community space they’re creating in the West Side of Buffalo all centered around a warm cup o’ joe.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Pride and Identity in Your Artistry
    One of Western New York’s most prominent drag personalities, Vanna Deux, sits down with Angelea Preston to discuss her experiences within the world of drag. Afterwards, Jay Moran chats with local artist/poet/filmmaker Kaitlyn Lowe.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Buffalo All-Star Extreme
    NPR’s podcast series, Embedded, recently chose to center a number of their episodes around the Buffalo All-Star Extreme cheerleading and dance team. One of the B.A.S.E.’s senior members and now coach, Na’Kya McCann, was tapped to host the podcast series and joins Buffalo, What’s Next? Na’Kya discusses the process of creating the NPR podcast as well as the eventful year the B.A.S.E. family endured.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: Buffalo poet laureate Jillian Hanesworth, director of Agents for Advocacy and author Mark Talley, and mental health advocate Karl Shallowhorn.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Slam Poetry, Women of Color Summit, and Basanta Utsav
    On today’s three-part episode we first speak with the slam poet team of Pure Ink Poetry. Next, Sara Taylor of Eleversity joins the show to promote her organization’s Women of Color Summit which begins this week Friday and continues throughout the Summer. And finally, with Spring in the air, the Sanskriti Bengali Cultural Group of Western New York will be celebrating Basanta Utsav this weekend and their member Shuhartho Ghose comes on to break down the traditions and meanings around the festive celebration of renewal.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Safe Space Training and LGBTQ+ Allyship
    With the month of June being Pride Month and with the seemingly growing concern of Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric permeating through our governmental bodies nationwide, we speak with Gi Swords and Faith Winship of GLYS of Western New York to help all of us understand the issues and needs of gender and sexual minority youth. The team from GLYS provide a number of peer interaction and educational outreach services, but today we’ll get a version of their Safe Space Training that normally helps educators create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Afro-American Historical Scholarship in Western New York
    Since 1977 The Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier has been publishing the Afro-Americans in New York Life and History: An Interdisciplinary Journal. Charles Brandy, the President of the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier, and Melvin Watkins, one of the group’s founding members, speak with Jay Moran about noteworthy moments from the Journal’s past as well as their continuing pursuit of scholarly research and African-American issues.
Load More