Buffalo, What’s Next? | Black History is Essential Learning
After his child’s Western New York school omitted Black History Month and DEI initiatives from their teaching plans, Ryan Howze set off to create a curriculum and supplemental history podcast to address this need. This is how Conscious Environment Creation and the Say Whaaat? Podcast was born. Ryan joins Lorenzo Rodriguez to discuss his curriculum program as well as some of the conversations that are currently consuming the public education landscape on a national scale.