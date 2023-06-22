Buffalo, What’s Next? | Asian-Americans in Western New York and Honoring Lucille Clifton

On today’s episode of Buffalo, What’s Next? Lorenzo Rodriguez has a conversation with Yanhong Baranski, an Asian-American member of the Buffalo community who served as the President of the Chinese Club of Western New York. While President of the group, Yanhong was honored with a proclamation for her work to dispel racial bias against Asian-Americans in Western New York. Yanhong speaks about how it is being Chinese in this part of the world as well as sharing her culture to its people by teaching Mandarin at St. Benedict School. Afterwards, Central Library is set to unveil a new statue in honor of one of Buffalo’s most noteworthy poets – the late Lucille Clifton. Barbara Cole, from Just Buffalo Literary Center, and Lucille’s daughter, Sidney Clifton, join Jay Moran to discuss this new development and the legacy of Lucille’s work.