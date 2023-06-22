© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next? | Asian-Americans in Western New York and Honoring Lucille Clifton

Published June 22, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT
On today’s episode of Buffalo, What’s Next? Lorenzo Rodriguez has a conversation with Yanhong Baranski, an Asian-American member of the Buffalo community who served as the President of the Chinese Club of Western New York. While President of the group, Yanhong was honored with a proclamation for her work to dispel racial bias against Asian-Americans in Western New York. Yanhong speaks about how it is being Chinese in this part of the world as well as sharing her culture to its people by teaching Mandarin at St. Benedict School. Afterwards, Central Library is set to unveil a new statue in honor of one of Buffalo’s most noteworthy poets – the late Lucille Clifton. Barbara Cole, from Just Buffalo Literary Center, and Lucille’s daughter, Sidney Clifton, join Jay Moran to discuss this new development and the legacy of Lucille’s work.

Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | No New Jail, Coffee & Community
    After her brother died while detained at the Erie County Holding Center, Monica Lynch decided to take prison reform in Erie County. Jay Moran discusses current conditions for inmates and the No New Jail movement that Monica is advocating for. Afterwards, Dan White and Asman Ndayisabwa join Thomas O’Neil-White to talk about the community space they’re creating in the West Side of Buffalo all centered around a warm cup o’ joe.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Pride and Identity in Your Artistry
    One of Western New York’s most prominent drag personalities, Vanna Deux, sits down with Angelea Preston to discuss her experiences within the world of drag. Afterwards, Jay Moran chats with local artist/poet/filmmaker Kaitlyn Lowe.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Buffalo All-Star Extreme
    NPR’s podcast series, Embedded, recently chose to center a number of their episodes around the Buffalo All-Star Extreme cheerleading and dance team. One of the B.A.S.E.’s senior members and now coach, Na’Kya McCann, was tapped to host the podcast series and joins Buffalo, What’s Next? Na’Kya discusses the process of creating the NPR podcast as well as the eventful year the B.A.S.E. family endured.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: Buffalo poet laureate Jillian Hanesworth, director of Agents for Advocacy and author Mark Talley, and mental health advocate Karl Shallowhorn.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Slam Poetry, Women of Color Summit, and Basanta Utsav
    On today’s three-part episode we first speak with the slam poet team of Pure Ink Poetry. Next, Sara Taylor of Eleversity joins the show to promote her organization’s Women of Color Summit which begins this week Friday and continues throughout the Summer. And finally, with Spring in the air, the Sanskriti Bengali Cultural Group of Western New York will be celebrating Basanta Utsav this weekend and their member Shuhartho Ghose comes on to break down the traditions and meanings around the festive celebration of renewal.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Safe Space Training and LGBTQ+ Allyship
    With the month of June being Pride Month and with the seemingly growing concern of Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric permeating through our governmental bodies nationwide, we speak with Gi Swords and Faith Winship of GLYS of Western New York to help all of us understand the issues and needs of gender and sexual minority youth. The team from GLYS provide a number of peer interaction and educational outreach services, but today we’ll get a version of their Safe Space Training that normally helps educators create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Afro-American Historical Scholarship in Western New York
    Since 1977 The Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier has been publishing the Afro-Americans in New York Life and History: An Interdisciplinary Journal. Charles Brandy, the President of the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier, and Melvin Watkins, one of the group’s founding members, speak with Jay Moran about noteworthy moments from the Journal’s past as well as their continuing pursuit of scholarly research and African-American issues.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | The Kids Are Not Alright: Solutions not Suspensions
    On today’s program we speak with CoNECT's founder and director Jessica Bauer Walker about the growing need to address the disproportionate rate of out-of-school suspensions in the Buffalo school system. Jessica is joined by her daughter, Serea, and fellow CoNECT staff member, Khadijah Hussein, to talk about the “Solutions not Suspensions” bill and what their group is doing to better tackle our students’ needs.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: the Director of the Vive refugee shelter – Matt Tice, a mental health specialist with Best Self Behavioral Health – Cambria Daniels, and the organizers of a recent Buffalo Freedom Seder - Rabbi Brent Gutmann, Senior Rabbi at Temple Beth Zion, and Reverend Jonathan Staples, Senior Pastor of First Shiloh Baptist Church.
  • Buffalo What’s Next? | Combating Gun Culture in Buffalo’s East Side
    On this episode of Buffalo, What’s Next?, Angelea Preston converses with representatives from Buffalo S.N.U.G. (Should Never Use Guns). Adrienne Garr, a social worker, and La’Tryse Anderson, an outreach worker supervisor, are helping S.N.U.G. fulfill their goal of reducing gun violence in Buffalo.
