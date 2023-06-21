Buffalo, What’s Next? | Carnival and Skates

Summer in Ontario and Western New York means outdoor festivals and fun. There’s probably no larger cultural event in the area than the Toronto Caribbean Carnival. Lorenzo Rodriguez sits down to discuss this year’s Carnival – it’s 56th to be exact – with the festival’s CEO, Mischka Crichton. Mischka breaks down the emotions and events surrounding the carnival which celebrates the Caribbean people of the area and their freedom from colonial rule. Afterwards, we hear from community leader, Marilyn Young. Marilyn is the founder of W.A.V.E. – Women Against Violence Everywhere. She’s also an avid roller skater who’s been an integral part of the 716 Rollers, a local skate group that tasks itself with being a positive force in the East Side Buffalo community.