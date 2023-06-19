Buffalo, What’s Next? | The Birth of Juneteenth in Buffalo and the NAACP Medgar Evers Awards
Thomas O’Neil-White takes us back to the first Buffalo Juneteenth along with one of the festival’s founding members, Judson Price. A vocal and active member in the Buffalo African-American community, Mr. Price describes how the event came to be back in 1976. We also discuss the many changes that he’s seen throughout the event and the community’s history. Afterwards, Jay Moran sits down with Buffalo NAACP President Mark Blue and his wife and Branch Executive Committee member Angela Blue to discuss the upcoming 55th annual Medgar Evers Awards Dinner.