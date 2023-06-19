© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What’s Next? | The Birth of Juneteenth in Buffalo and the NAACP Medgar Evers Awards

Published June 19, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT
Thomas O’Neil-White takes us back to the first Buffalo Juneteenth along with one of the festival’s founding members, Judson Price. A vocal and active member in the Buffalo African-American community, Mr. Price describes how the event came to be back in 1976. We also discuss the many changes that he’s seen throughout the event and the community’s history. Afterwards, Jay Moran sits down with Buffalo NAACP President Mark Blue and his wife and Branch Executive Committee member Angela Blue to discuss the upcoming 55th annual Medgar Evers Awards Dinner.

  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: Buffalo poet laureate Jillian Hanesworth, director of Agents for Advocacy and author Mark Talley, and mental health advocate Karl Shallowhorn.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Slam Poetry, Women of Color Summit, and Basanta Utsav
    On today’s three-part episode we first speak with the slam poet team of Pure Ink Poetry. Next, Sara Taylor of Eleversity joins the show to promote her organization’s Women of Color Summit which begins this week Friday and continues throughout the Summer. And finally, with Spring in the air, the Sanskriti Bengali Cultural Group of Western New York will be celebrating Basanta Utsav this weekend and their member Shuhartho Ghose comes on to break down the traditions and meanings around the festive celebration of renewal.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Safe Space Training and LGBTQ+ Allyship
    With the month of June being Pride Month and with the seemingly growing concern of Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric permeating through our governmental bodies nationwide, we speak with Gi Swords and Faith Winship of GLYS of Western New York to help all of us understand the issues and needs of gender and sexual minority youth. The team from GLYS provide a number of peer interaction and educational outreach services, but today we’ll get a version of their Safe Space Training that normally helps educators create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Afro-American Historical Scholarship in Western New York
    Since 1977 The Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier has been publishing the Afro-Americans in New York Life and History: An Interdisciplinary Journal. Charles Brandy, the President of the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier, and Melvin Watkins, one of the group’s founding members, speak with Jay Moran about noteworthy moments from the Journal’s past as well as their continuing pursuit of scholarly research and African-American issues.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | The Kids Are Not Alright: Solutions not Suspensions
    On today’s program we speak with CoNECT's founder and director Jessica Bauer Walker about the growing need to address the disproportionate rate of out-of-school suspensions in the Buffalo school system. Jessica is joined by her daughter, Serea, and fellow CoNECT staff member, Khadijah Hussein, to talk about the “Solutions not Suspensions” bill and what their group is doing to better tackle our students’ needs.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s Producers’ Picks highlights episode we revisit our previous conversations with: the Director of the Vive refugee shelter – Matt Tice, a mental health specialist with Best Self Behavioral Health – Cambria Daniels, and the organizers of a recent Buffalo Freedom Seder - Rabbi Brent Gutmann, Senior Rabbi at Temple Beth Zion, and Reverend Jonathan Staples, Senior Pastor of First Shiloh Baptist Church.
  • Buffalo What’s Next? | Combating Gun Culture in Buffalo’s East Side
    On this episode of Buffalo, What’s Next?, Angelea Preston converses with representatives from Buffalo S.N.U.G. (Should Never Use Guns). Adrienne Garr, a social worker, and La’Tryse Anderson, an outreach worker supervisor, are helping S.N.U.G. fulfill their goal of reducing gun violence in Buffalo.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Compassionate Community Legal Counsel
    Today on Buffalo, What’s Next? we speak with Gretchen Gonzalez and Maria Valeri from the Volunteer Lawyers Project. For 40 years, the group of pro bono attorneys has been helping members of our Western New York community by providing free civil law services to low income people and small not-for-profit groups.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Crowdfunding Urban Renewal, Police Mental Wellbeing
    One real estate development company, Barrett & Benitez Development, is attempting to construct much-needed residential and commercial properties on the East Side and they plan to do it with the backing of residents that will be directly benefiting from the projects. Afterwards, Lorenzo Rodriguez sits down with the recently named wellness coordinator for the Buffalo Police Department, Officer Matthew Cross.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks: A Year of “Buffalo, What’s Next?”
    We observe the one-year anniversary of our program’s inception by asking the show’s contributing members to share some of the more noteworthy interviews they’ve been a part of within the past eventful year.
