Buffalo, What’s Next? | No New Jail, Coffee & Community

For some time there’s been rumblings about building a new $250 million jail in Downtown Buffalo. After her brother died while detained at the Erie County Holding Center, Monica Lynch decided to take prison reform in Erie County. Jay Moran discusses current conditions for inmates and the No New Jail movement that Monica is advocating for. Afterwards, you’ll hear from the individuals responsible for Healing Grounds Coffee and Sanctuary. Dan White and Asman Ndayisabwa join Thomas O’Neil-White to talk about the community space they’re creating in the West Side of Buffalo all centered around a warm cup o’ joe.