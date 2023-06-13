Buffalo, What’s Next? | Pride and Identity in Your Artistry

One of Western New York’s most prominent drag personalities, Vanna Deux, sits down with Angelea Preston to discuss her experiences within the world of drag. From studying at Harvard to being a drag artist in Russia, Vanna talks about how performing drag has changed her life. Afterwards, Jay Moran chats with local artist/poet/filmmaker Kaitlyn Lowe. The Galactic Griot shares her motivations and some of her poetry from the recent Buffalo Arts Studio exhibition “Tales from the Porch Extensions.”