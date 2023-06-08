© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What’s Next? | Slam Poetry, Women of Color Summit, and Basanta Utsav

Published June 8, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On today’s three-part episode we first speak with the slam poet team of Pure Ink Poetry. They made time to speak to us before heading down to Tennessee where they’ll be representing Western New York in the 2023 Southern Fried Poetry Slam. Next, Sara Taylor of Eleversity joins the show to promote her organization’s Women of Color Summit which begins this week Friday and continues throughout the Summer. In it, participants will hear from influential women of color who are making strides and breaking barriers in their respective professional fields. And finally, with Spring in the air, the Sanskriti Bengali Cultural Group of Western New York will be celebrating Basanta Utsav this weekend and their member Shuhartho Ghose comes on to break down the traditions and meanings around the festive celebration of renewal.

