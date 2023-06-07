Buffalo, What’s Next? | Safe Space Training and LGBTQ+ Allyship
With the month of June being Pride Month and with the seemingly growing concern of Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric permeating through our governmental bodies nationwide, we speak with Gi Swords and Faith Winship of GLYS of Western New York to help all of us understand the issues and needs of gender and sexual minority youth. The team from GLYS provide a number of peer interaction and educational outreach services, but today we’ll get a version of their Safe Space Training that normally helps educators create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students.