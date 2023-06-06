Buffalo, What’s Next? | Afro-American Historical Scholarship in Western New York

On today’s episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” we speak with Mark Talley - the son and surviving family member of Geraldine Talley, one of the lives taken in the May 14th racist attack at Tops. Mark talks to us about the book he authored 5/14: The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo and explains how the process of writing the book has helped him grieve the loss of his mother and cope with the tragedy of that day. We also hear from Mark about his Agents for Advocacy organization and the work he’s doing within the East Side of Buffalo.

