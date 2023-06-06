© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What’s Next? | Afro-American Historical Scholarship in Western New York

Published June 6, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT
Since 1977 The Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier has been publishing the Afro-Americans in New York Life and History: An Interdisciplinary Journal. The publication’s mission has been to allow a place for scholars to document and opine on the historical events as pertaining to the African-American experience. Charles Brandy, the President of the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier, and Melvin Watkins, one of the group’s founding members, speak with Jay Moran about noteworthy moments from the Journal’s past as well as their continuing pursuit of scholarly research and African-American issues.

2023
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks: A Year of “Buffalo, What’s Next?”
    We observe the one-year anniversary of our program’s inception by asking the show’s contributing members to share some of the more noteworthy interviews they’ve been a part of within the past eventful year.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Common Council Forum and Representation in Theater
    We’re first joined by Terri Parks from the League of Women Voters Buffalo Niagara to discuss a candidate’s forum for those running for Buffalo Common Council. We’re also joined by Scott Behrand and Peter Johnson – two of the leading members of Road Less Traveled Productions.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | A Discussion with Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin
    Jay Moran is joined by Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin. We speak to Chairwoman Baskin about recent County initiatives.
  • A Conversation with Bishop Glenwood Young | The Ellicott District Seat
    First, we hear from Bishop Glenwood H. Young from Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ. Afterwards, the race for the Ellicott District Common Council seat is highly contested this year.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Distributing the 5/14 Funds
    On today’s episode, we’re looking at the two major funds that formed after the May 14th racist shooting at Tops.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks: Beyond Hate Panel
    For this episode of Buffalo, What’s Next?: Producers’ Picks, we have an important panel discussion that was hosted at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Beyond Hate: A Panel Discussion” was moderated by the host of NPR’s The Takeaway, Melissa Harris-Perry, and the distinguished speakers on the panel included Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, President of Spelman College Dr. Helene Gayle, the Chancellor of the State University of New York Dr. John B. King Jr., and the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church the Most Reverend Michael Curry.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Being Mindful of Mental Health
    Karl Shallowhorn is a mental health advocate and educator who has been talking about mental wellbeing in the Western New York area for years. Lorenzo Rodriguez sits down with Karl to discuss what the Buffalo community’s psyche might look like a year removed from the May 14th Tops shooting.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | A Year Later with Mark Talley
    On today’s episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” we speak with Mark Talley - the son and surviving family member of Geraldine Talley, one of the lives taken in the May 14th racist attack at Tops. Mark talks to us about the book he authored 5/14: The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo and explains how the process of writing the book has helped him grieve the loss of his mother and cope with the tragedy of that day. We also hear from Mark about his Agents for Advocacy organization and the work he’s doing within the East Side of Buffalo.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Eye-Catching Civic Engagement and Literature as a Healing Tool
    If you’ve walked around Downtown Buffalo recently, you’ve probably spotted the bright yellow billboards and bus ads calling out City Hall. Jay Moran sits down with Harper Bishop and Ariel Aberg-Riger who are two of the organizers of the political action group Our City Action Buffalo. Afterwards, we’re joined by educator, scholar, and author Dr. Silvia Lloyd. Along with the challenges today’s school-aged children face, we speak to Silvia about her new book of spoken word poetry dealing with the Tops May 14th racist attack.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | May 14th – A Year Later with Jillian Hanesworth
    As we mark a year since the racist attacks at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Supermarket, Jay Moran sits down with the Poet Laureate of the City of Buffalo, Jillian Hanesworth, to help summarize our collective feelings and continue to heal.
