Buffalo, What’s Next? | Afro-American Historical Scholarship in Western New York
Since 1977 The Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier has been publishing the Afro-Americans in New York Life and History: An Interdisciplinary Journal. The publication’s mission has been to allow a place for scholars to document and opine on the historical events as pertaining to the African-American experience. Charles Brandy, the President of the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier, and Melvin Watkins, one of the group’s founding members, speak with Jay Moran about noteworthy moments from the Journal’s past as well as their continuing pursuit of scholarly research and African-American issues.