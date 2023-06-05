Buffalo, What’s Next? | The Kids Are Not Alright: Solutions not Suspensions
Buffalo Public Schools have an issue with the amount of suspensions that struggling students are receiving – that’s what one group, CoNECT, is saying. CoNECT stands for Community Network for Engagement, Connection, and Transformation and on today’s program we speak with its founder and director Jessica Bauer Walker about the growing need to address the disproportionate rate of out-of-school suspensions in the Buffalo school system. Jessica is joined by her daughter, Serea, and fellow CoNECT staff member, Khadijah Hussein, to talk about the “Solutions not Suspensions” bill and what their group is doing to better tackle our students’ needs.