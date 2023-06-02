Theater Talk: Anthony visits New Dramatists in NYC; Many local openings this weekend; Michele Ragusa in town; Arties on Monday
This week Anthony is in NYC for the New Dramatist's luncheon and other activities where Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks (TOP DOG, UNDER DOG; BLOOD AT THE ROOT) was honored. Before leaving, Anthony got out to Desiderio's for COME BLOW YOUR HORN which he reports is well done. Openings this weekend include GOLDEN GIRLS 3 at The Alleyway; HELLO DOLLY! (starring Michele Ragusa at Shea's 710 Theatre; THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST (at Irish Classical); and SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at MusicaFare. (See listings below.) Anthony will deliver a "Talk Forward" before the Sunday, June 11 performance. (See listings below.)
Theater Talk notes the passing of off-Broadway actor and TV star George Maharis ("Route 66") whose career was limited by anti-gay discrimination.
It seems that each of the three opening weekend shows of TICK...TICK...BOOM! (Second Generation Theatre in Shea's Smith Theatre) was sold out. And so the producers have wisely added an extra show Saturday 6/3 at 2:00. (See listings below.)
LEAD PHOTO IN "EARNEST" Clockwise from Top L: Josh Wilde, Melinda Capeles, Renee Landrigan, Ben Michael Moran
Credit: Mark Duggan/Nickel City Headshots
The Artie Awards began in 1991 and are held each year to celebrate Western New York's Theatre Community. For the complete list of nominations, scroll down, or visit Anthony's blog, theatertalkbuffalo.com.
The Artie Awards is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as to raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC.
The 32nd Annual Artie Awards, sponsored by Buffalo/Toronto Public Media, with additional sponsorship by the Shaw Festival, will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Shea's 710 Theatre, at 8 p.m. Tickets are not yet on sale, but will be available through Shea's. On-time admission will be $20. DON'T BE LATE! Late admission is charged an additional $10 fee. All proceeds (including late fees and a portion of the bar tabs) go to the Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC.
CLOSINGS:
TICK, TICK...BOOM!, a musical with book, music, and lyrics by Jonathan Larson (the creator of RENT) and script by David Auburn, directed by Louis Colaiacovo, choreography by Elizbeth Polito, music direction by Joe Isgar, presented by Second Generation Theatre, starring Sean Ryan, Joe Russi, and Leah Berst. May 19 - June 4, Thursday - Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 2:00 (NEW!) and 8:00, Sunday at 2:00 at Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main St. (716-847-1410)
www.sheas.org/ NOTE: Added show Saturday 6/3 at 2:00
TICK, TICK...BOOM! tells the story of an aspiring composer named Jon, living in New York City in 1990, and worried he has made the wrong career choice. Larson began to perform the piece as a solo work in 1990. After his death in 1996, it was revised and revamped by playwright David Auburn as a three-actor piece and was premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Since then it has had numerous local and international productions. Note: A film adaptation, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda starring Andrew Garfield in the lead role, was released by Netflix in November 2021.
OPENINGS THIS WEEK:
GOLDEN GIRLS 3, "a naughty drag parody" by David Cerda, directed by Todd Warfield, June 1 - 18, Thursdays - Sundays all at 7:30 at The Alleyway Theatre 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600 alleyway.com
GOLDEN GIRLS 3 BLURB: Leave the kids at home for this adults-only naughty drag parody featuring Dorothy, Rose, Sophia, and Blanche getting into lots of x-rated mischief!
_____
HELLO, DOLLY!, a musical by Jerry Hermann, presented by Starring Buffalo, in a semi-staged concert performance, starring Buffalo's own Michele Ragusa. June 2 -3, Friday, June 2 at 7:30, Saturday, June 3 at 2:00 and 7:30 at Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main at Tupper. (716) 847-1410 www.sheas.org
HELLO, DOLLY! BLURB: This 1964 musical with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, is based on Thornton Wilder's "The Matchmaker." It's the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder.
_____
THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, a comedy by Oscar Wilde, directed by Kristen Tripp Kelley, produced by Irish Classical Theatre, starring Josh Wilde as John Worthing, Ben Michael Moran as Algernon Moncrieff, Chris Kelly as Lady Bracknell, with Melinda Capeles, Renee Landrigan, Vincenzo McNeill, Jenn Stafford, and Charmagne Chi. June 2 - 25, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3, Sundays at 2 at The Andrews Theatre, 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. 716-853-4282 irishclassical.com
"EARNEST" BLURB: Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy of confused identity lights up ICTC’s early Summer. John Worthing is Jack, except when he’s Ernest. And his best friend Algernon is Algy… except when he’s Ernest. What does Victorian-era code-switching and the quest for self-discovery look like in 2023? Vibrant characters, mistaken identities, and farcical antics come to play in this effervescent finale to ICTC’s 32nd Season, helmed by Kristen Tripp Kelley in her ICTC directorial debut.
"EARNEST" SPECIAL PERFORMANCES:
Community Matinee: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10 am
Industry Night: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:30 pm (followed by a Happy Hour with select members of the Cast and Creative Team)
Speaker Series: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:30 pm with guest speaker Anthony Chase! Note: Anthony at 1:30 followed by the play at 2.
_____
SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM, a musical revue by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine presented by MusicalFare, directed by Michael Wachowiak, starring Brittany Bassett-Baran, Kelly Copps, Philip Farugia, Alex Anthony Garcia, Ricky Needham, and Michele Marie Roberts. June 2-18, Fridays and Saturdays at 8, Sundays at 2 at The Premier Cabaret at MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, 14226. (716) 839-8540 www.musicalfare.com
SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM BLURB: This cabaret features a multitude of classic Stephen Sondheim songs and video interviews with the legendary composer, revealing his inspirations. The songs are from 19 Sondheim shows produced over a 62-year period, including several songs each from WEST SIDE STORY, COMPANY, FOLLIES, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, PASSION, GYPSY, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and INTO THE WOODS.
_____
CONTINUING: (listed alphabetically by title)
COME BLOW YOUR HORN, a comedy by Neil Simon presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Joseph Marciniak, Jacob Applegate, Buddy Baker, Molly McGrath Alyssa Grace Adams, Marc Ruffino, Cindy Schmitt. May 11-Jul 9, Thu & Sat dinner at 6, show at 7:30; Sun dinner at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com
COME BLOW YOUR HORN BLURB: Buddy is a 21-year-old virgin who decides to leave the home of his parents and live with his older brother Alan who is a ladies' man leading a swinging '60s lifestyle with an apartment in Manhattan's East Sixties. Later in the play Alan discovers feelings for one of the many women with whom he is sleeping and when she leaves him, he falls apart. Meanwhile, Buddy is becoming the ladies man.
____
OPENINGS BEGINNING NEXT WEEK
JAGGED LITTLE PILL, a musical, the last of the M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023. June 6-11, 2023. Tuesday - Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00, Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30. Shea's Buffalo Theatre, a.k.a. Shea's Performing Arts Center, 646 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 845-1410 sheas.org
JAGGED LITTLE PILL BLURB: joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE — everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show — is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. WARNING - Jagged Little Pill is recommended for ages 14 and up. Content Warning: Please note: this production contains strong language, adult themes, drug use, and moments of sexual violence that some may find upsetting.
_____
BLOOM, a play by Marco Antonio Rodriguez, WNY Premiere, directed by Katie Mallinson, starring Alejandro Gómez and Victoria Pérez, June 9 - 25, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 6, at Road Less Traveled Theater 456 Main Street raicestheatrecompany.com
BLOOM BLURB: For years the government has sought to eradicate those who love in the way that Roan does. After being taken, imprisoned, and tortured, he is now returned home to his mother, Julia. But the sentence is clear: she has but one hour to end her son’s life or face the consequences for her and her entire family.
_____
GRAND HORIZONS, a comedy by Bess Wohl, directed by Frank Kuhn, starring Eileen Dugan, Steven Jakiel, Pamela Rose Mangus, Jason Francey, Merrick Allen, Lisa Sember, Shawn Adiletta. June 9 - 25, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancasteropera.org
GRAND HORIZONS BLURB (from Playbill): It’s out with the old and in with the new (sort of). Over a quiet dinner for two, Bill and Nancy serenely decide to divorce after fifty years of marriage. While Nancy feels liberated and Bill seems unfazed, their adult sons Brian and Ben don’t exactly take it well. As the “kids” descend on the Grand Horizons senior living community to mediate, everything they thought they knew about their parents comes crashing down. Bess Wohl’s Tony-nominated comedy is a hilarious, heartbreaking commentary on marriage, family, and the wisdom that comes with age—or not. Bursting with all the joy and pathos of everyday life, Grand Horizons is theatre at its most enjoyable and familiar.
_____
HEAD OVER HEELS, conceived by & original book by Jeff Whitty; adapted by James Magruder, directed by Nicolette Navarro, produced by Bellisima Productions, starring Karen Harty and Eric Glynn. June 9 - 17, Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 3:00, in the Lorna C. Hill Theater, Ujima Company, Inc, 429 Plymouth Ave., Buffalo 14213 Bellissimaproductions1@gmail.com Bellissimaproductions.com
HEAD OVER HEELS BLURB: This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You". A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, HEAD OVER HEELS follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction — only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts. The plot of the show is adapted from "The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia" written by Shakespeare's contemporary Sir Philip Sidney in the 16th century! HEAD OVER HEELS opened at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in June 2015, running for five months in their outdoor theater. Three years later, after Jeff Whitty's departure, it opened on Broadway in July, 2018 at the Hudson Theatre where it ran for 36 previews and 164 performances. Content Warning- Simulated sexual acts and partial nudity.
_____
THE SOUND INSIDE, a play by Adam Rapp, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Aleks Malejs. June 9- 25, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:30, Sundays at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (716) 829-7668 www.kavinokytheatre.com
THE SOUND INSIDE BLURB: A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious Yale student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story - the question is how it ends.
_____
OPENINGS LATER IN JUNE:
WHERE THERE'S A WILL THERE'S A PLAY, an hour of scenes and sonnets by Shakespeare, adapted by Brendan Didio, directed by Norm Sham, presented in a touring format by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, starring Emily Basset, Heather Casseri, Connor Graham, and Nathaniel "Nate" W.C. Higgins. June 14 - August 21, all shows are free at 7:00 (with one added matinee, July 23 at 4:30 at Freedom Run Winery). For dates and locations, visit https://shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2023-tour-locations/
Bring your own chair or blanket, picnics are encouraged.
_____
DEAR EVAN HANSEN (a Shea's "special engagement") runs June 20-25, 2023. Tuesday - Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00, Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30. Shea's Buffalo Theatre, a.k.a. Shea's Performing Arts Center, 646 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 845-1410 sheas.org
DEAR EVAN HANSEN BLURB: A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. WARNING - DEAR EVAN HANSEN is recommended for ages 12+. This production contains some adult themes, including discussions of suicide.
_____
MEASURE FOR MEASURE by William Shakespeare, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Virginia Monte, starring Daniel Lendzian, Gretchen Didio, Luke Brewer, Lisa Ludwig. June 22-July 16, Tuesdays-Sundays nightly at 7:15 on "Shakespeare Hill" near the Rose Garden and the casino in Delaware Park. Bring your own chair or blanket, picnics are encouraged. (716) 856-4533) www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org
MEASURE FOR MEASURE BLURB: The Duke leaves Angelo in charge of Vienna, where he rules as a religious tyrant, quickly condemnING Claudio to death for immoral behavior. However, Angelo offers to pardon Claudio if his sister, Isabella, sleeps with him. Isabella agrees but actually has Angelo's fiancee switch places with her. The Duke returns to spare Claudio, punish Angelo, and propose to Isabella.
_____
Shea's Buffalo Theatre has announced their 2023-24 Broadway Season:
MRS. DOUBTFIRE 9/24 - 30, 2023
MOULIN ROUGE! 10/24 - 11/5, 2023
with ANNIE as a "special engagement" 12/19 - 24, 2023
and then in calendar 2024:
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1/16 - 21, 2024
FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024
LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024
MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024
MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024
_____
2023 Artie Award Nominations
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Burst, Alleyway Theatre
Guards at the Taj, Road Less Traveled Productions
Murder on the Orient Express, All for One
Mysterious Circumstances, Road Less Traveled Productions
People, Places, and Things, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
Toni Stone, Ujima Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
The Addams Family, O’Connell and Company
Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, MusicalFare
Nice Work If You Can Get It, MusicalFare
Once on This Island, Shea’s
Rock of Ages, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
The Secret Garden, Second Generation Theatre
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
Choir Boy, Ujima Theatre Company
The Chosen, Jewish Repertory Theatre
Mediocre Heterosexual Sex, BUA
People, Places, and Things, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
Sweat, Road Less Traveled Productions
Toni Stone, Ujima Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
Disaster!, MusicalFare
A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, MusicalFare
Kragtar! The American Monster Musical, Alleyway
Nice Work If You Can Get It, MusicalFare
Rock of Ages, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre
Wicket, O’Connell & Company
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Naila Ansari, Once on This Island
Chris Handley, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical
Chris Kelly, Nice Work If You Can Get It
Lynne Kurdziel Formato, Rock of Ages
Michael Oliver-Walline, The Secret Garden
Doug Weyand, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Robyn Lee Horn, The Aleph Complex
John Hurley, Mysterious Circumstances
Phillip Knoerzer / Curtis Lovell, Toni Stone
Kyle LoConti, Murder on the Orient Express
Katie Mallinson, Guards at the Taj
Loraine O’Donnell, Network
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Naila Ansari, Once on This Island
Joey Bucheker, The Rink
Kristy E. Cavanagh, Nice Work If You Can Get It
Lynne Kurdziel Formato, Rock of Ages
Kevin Leary, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical
Michael Oliver-Walline, The Secret Garden
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Louis Colaiacovo, The Secret Garden
John Kaczorowski, They’re Playing Our Song
Ricky Needham, Rock of Ages
Gerald Ramsay, Spunk
Joe Russi, Cabaret
Marc Sacco, Nice Work If You Can Get It
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Christian Brandjes, Murder on the Orient Express
Brian Brown, Choir Boy
Kevin Craig, Every Brilliant Thing
Jack Hunter, Tuesdays with Morrie
Stan Klimecko, The Onion Game
Matt Rittler, Gentleman Caller
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Leah Berst, Tell Me On A Sunday
Cassie Cameron, Cabaret
Kelly Copps, Disaster!
Sam Crystal, Wicket
Mary Coppola Gjurich, The Rink
Amy Jakiel, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Tracie Lane, Burst
Aleks Malejs, People, Places, and Things
Gabriella McKinley, Toni Stone
Victoria Pérez, Isleña
Stefanie Warnick, Mediocre Heterosexual Sex
Priscilla Young, Ann
EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR NEW PLAY
Vincent DeStefano, Brace for Impact
Justin Karcher, The Birth of Santa
Matthew LaChiusa, Paradigm Bomb
María Pérez-Gómez and Victoria Pérez, Isleña
j. Snodgrass, Rust & Redemption
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Dyan Burlingame, Mysterious Circumstances
Chris Cavanagh, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
David King, Misery
Lynne Koscielniak, Murder On The Orient Express
Lynne Koscielniak, The Aleph Complex
Collin Ranney, Burst
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT
Kris Bartolomeo, Makeup Design, The Addams Family
Brian Cavanagh, Lighting, Murder On The Orient Express
Chris Cavanagh, Trick Creation, Play That Goes Wrong
Michele Costa, Puppets, Snowy Day
Brian Milbrand, Video Design, Network
John Rickus, Lighting, Mysterious Circumstances
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Jenna Damberger, A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Phylicia Dove, Once On This Island
Kari Drozd, Disaster!
Timmy Goodman, Clue on Stage
Jimmy Janowski/Bebe Bvlgari, Alley of the Dolls
Andrea Letcher, Rock of Ages
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR MUSICAL
Anthony Alcocer, Rock of Ages
John Kaczorowski, Nice Work If You Can Get It
Nick Lama, The Rink
Jon May, The Sound of Music
Dan Urtz, Rock of Ages
Brandon Williamson, Spunk
OUTSTANDING Supporting Actor in a Play
Anthony Alcocer, Murder on the Orient Express
Brian Brown, Toni Stone
Christopher Guilmet, Network
Tom Loughlin, A Midsummer Night’s Dream
David Mitchell, Sweat
Richard Satterwhite, Magnolia Ballet
OUTSTANDING Supporting Actress in a Play
Wendy Hall, Mysterious Circumstances
Brooke Goergan, Rust & Redemption
Lisa Ludwig, Murder on the Orient Express
Blaise Mercedes, Mediocre Heterosexual Sex
Christine Turturro, Burst
Rachael Jamison, Church & State
OUTSTANDING Supporting Actress Musical
Marissa Biondolillo, Wicket
Charmagne Chi, Nice Work If You Can Get It
Arin Lee Dandes, Disaster!
Amanda Funicello, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical
Latosha Jennings, Once on This Island
Madalyn Teal, The Addams Family
OUTSTANDING Featured PERFORMANCE
Jeremy Kreuzer, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical
Gregory Gjurich, Murder on the Orient Express
Renee Landrigan, Alley of the Dolls
Pamela Rose Mangus, The Mai
Phil Wackerfuss, A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Emily Yancey, Disaster!
KATHARINE CORNELL Brian Marable, Thurgood
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS Loraine O’Donnell Michele Ragusa