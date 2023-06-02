Theater Talk: Anthony visits New Dramatists in NYC; Many local openings this weekend; Michele Ragusa in town; Arties on Monday

This week Anthony is in NYC for the New Dramatist's luncheon and other activities where Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks (TOP DOG, UNDER DOG; BLOOD AT THE ROOT) was honored. Before leaving, Anthony got out to Desiderio's for COME BLOW YOUR HORN which he reports is well done. Openings this weekend include GOLDEN GIRLS 3 at The Alleyway; HELLO DOLLY! (starring Michele Ragusa at Shea's 710 Theatre; THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST (at Irish Classical); and SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at MusicaFare. (See listings below.) Anthony will deliver a "Talk Forward" before the Sunday, June 11 performance. (See listings below.)

Theater Talk notes the passing of off-Broadway actor and TV star George Maharis ("Route 66") whose career was limited by anti-gay discrimination.

It seems that each of the three opening weekend shows of TICK...TICK...BOOM! (Second Generation Theatre in Shea's Smith Theatre) was sold out. And so the producers have wisely added an extra show Saturday 6/3 at 2:00. (See listings below.)

LEAD PHOTO IN "EARNEST" Clockwise from Top L: Josh Wilde, Melinda Capeles, Renee Landrigan, Ben Michael Moran

Credit: Mark Duggan/Nickel City Headshots

The Artie Awards began in 1991 and are held each year to celebrate Western New York's Theatre Community. For the complete list of nominations, scroll down, or visit Anthony's blog, theatertalkbuffalo.com.

The Artie Awards is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as to raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC.

The 32nd Annual Artie Awards, sponsored by Buffalo/Toronto Public Media, with additional sponsorship by the Shaw Festival, will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Shea's 710 Theatre, at 8 p.m. Tickets are not yet on sale, but will be available through Shea's. On-time admission will be $20. DON'T BE LATE! Late admission is charged an additional $10 fee. All proceeds (including late fees and a portion of the bar tabs) go to the Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC.

Anthony's reviews appear in The Buffalo News (buffalonews.com) and Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, then CONTINUING.

CLOSINGS:

TICK, TICK...BOOM!, a musical with book, music, and lyrics by Jonathan Larson (the creator of RENT) and script by David Auburn, directed by Louis Colaiacovo, choreography by Elizbeth Polito, music direction by Joe Isgar, presented by Second Generation Theatre, starring Sean Ryan, Joe Russi, and Leah Berst. May 19 - June 4, Thursday - Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 2:00 (NEW!) and 8:00, Sunday at 2:00 at Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main St. (716-847-1410)

TICK, TICK...BOOM! tells the story of an aspiring composer named Jon, living in New York City in 1990, and worried he has made the wrong career choice. Larson began to perform the piece as a solo work in 1990. After his death in 1996, it was revised and revamped by playwright David Auburn as a three-actor piece and was premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Since then it has had numerous local and international productions. Note: A film adaptation, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda starring Andrew Garfield in the lead role, was released by Netflix in November 2021.

OPENINGS THIS WEEK:

GOLDEN GIRLS 3, "a naughty drag parody" by David Cerda, directed by Todd Warfield, June 1 - 18, Thursdays - Sundays all at 7:30 at The Alleyway Theatre 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 | 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

GOLDEN GIRLS 3 BLURB: Leave the kids at home for this adults-only naughty drag parody featuring Dorothy, Rose, Sophia, and Blanche getting into lots of x-rated mischief!

HELLO, DOLLY!, a musical by Jerry Hermann, presented by Starring Buffalo, in a semi-staged concert performance, starring Buffalo's own Michele Ragusa. June 2 -3, Friday, June 2 at 7:30, Saturday, June 3 at 2:00 and 7:30 at Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main at Tupper. (716) 847-1410 www.sheas.org

HELLO, DOLLY! BLURB: This 1964 musical with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, is based on Thornton Wilder's "The Matchmaker." It's the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder.

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, a comedy by Oscar Wilde, directed by Kristen Tripp Kelley, produced by Irish Classical Theatre, starring Josh Wilde as John Worthing, Ben Michael Moran as Algernon Moncrieff, Chris Kelly as Lady Bracknell, with Melinda Capeles, Renee Landrigan, Vincenzo McNeill, Jenn Stafford, and Charmagne Chi. June 2 - 25, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3, Sundays at 2 at The Andrews Theatre, 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. 716-853-4282 irishclassical.com

"EARNEST" BLURB: Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy of confused identity lights up ICTC’s early Summer. John Worthing is Jack, except when he’s Ernest. And his best friend Algernon is Algy… except when he’s Ernest. What does Victorian-era code-switching and the quest for self-discovery look like in 2023? Vibrant characters, mistaken identities, and farcical antics come to play in this effervescent finale to ICTC’s 32nd Season, helmed by Kristen Tripp Kelley in her ICTC directorial debut.

"EARNEST" SPECIAL PERFORMANCES:

Community Matinee: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10 am

Industry Night: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:30 pm (followed by a Happy Hour with select members of the Cast and Creative Team)

Speaker Series: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:30 pm with guest speaker Anthony Chase! Note: Anthony at 1:30 followed by the play at 2.

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM, a musical revue by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine presented by MusicalFare, directed by Michael Wachowiak, starring Brittany Bassett-Baran, Kelly Copps, Philip Farugia, Alex Anthony Garcia, Ricky Needham, and Michele Marie Roberts. June 2-18, Fridays and Saturdays at 8, Sundays at 2 at The Premier Cabaret at MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, 14226. (716) 839-8540 www.musicalfare.com

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM BLURB: This cabaret features a multitude of classic Stephen Sondheim songs and video interviews with the legendary composer, revealing his inspirations. The songs are from 19 Sondheim shows produced over a 62-year period, including several songs each from WEST SIDE STORY, COMPANY, FOLLIES, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, PASSION, GYPSY, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and INTO THE WOODS.

CONTINUING: (listed alphabetically by title)

COME BLOW YOUR HORN, a comedy by Neil Simon presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Joseph Marciniak, Jacob Applegate, Buddy Baker, Molly McGrath Alyssa Grace Adams, Marc Ruffino, Cindy Schmitt. May 11-Jul 9, Thu & Sat dinner at 6, show at 7:30; Sun dinner at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

COME BLOW YOUR HORN BLURB: Buddy is a 21-year-old virgin who decides to leave the home of his parents and live with his older brother Alan who is a ladies' man leading a swinging '60s lifestyle with an apartment in Manhattan's East Sixties. Later in the play Alan discovers feelings for one of the many women with whom he is sleeping and when she leaves him, he falls apart. Meanwhile, Buddy is becoming the ladies man.

OPENINGS BEGINNING NEXT WEEK

JAGGED LITTLE PILL, a musical, the last of the M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023. June 6-11, 2023. Tuesday - Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00, Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30. Shea's Buffalo Theatre, a.k.a. Shea's Performing Arts Center, 646 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 845-1410 sheas.org

JAGGED LITTLE PILL BLURB: joy, love, heartache, strength, wisdom, catharsis, LIFE — everything we’ve been waiting to see in a Broadway show — is here in the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette’s world-changing music. WARNING - Jagged Little Pill is recommended for ages 14 and up. Content Warning: Please note: this production contains strong language, adult themes, drug use, and moments of sexual violence that some may find upsetting.

BLOOM, a play by Marco Antonio Rodriguez, WNY Premiere, directed by Katie Mallinson, starring Alejandro Gómez and Victoria Pérez, June 9 - 25, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 6, at Road Less Traveled Theater 456 Main Street raicestheatrecompany.com

BLOOM BLURB: For years the government has sought to eradicate those who love in the way that Roan does. After being taken, imprisoned, and tortured, he is now returned home to his mother, Julia. But the sentence is clear: she has but one hour to end her son’s life or face the consequences for her and her entire family.

GRAND HORIZONS, a comedy by Bess Wohl, directed by Frank Kuhn, starring Eileen Dugan, Steven Jakiel, Pamela Rose Mangus, Jason Francey, Merrick Allen, Lisa Sember, Shawn Adiletta. June 9 - 25, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:30. Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Ave., Lancaster (683-1776). www.lancasteropera.org

GRAND HORIZONS BLURB (from Playbill): It’s out with the old and in with the new (sort of). Over a quiet dinner for two, Bill and Nancy serenely decide to divorce after fifty years of marriage. While Nancy feels liberated and Bill seems unfazed, their adult sons Brian and Ben don’t exactly take it well. As the “kids” descend on the Grand Horizons senior living community to mediate, everything they thought they knew about their parents comes crashing down. Bess Wohl’s Tony-nominated comedy is a hilarious, heartbreaking commentary on marriage, family, and the wisdom that comes with age—or not. Bursting with all the joy and pathos of everyday life, Grand Horizons is theatre at its most enjoyable and familiar.

HEAD OVER HEELS, conceived by & original book by Jeff Whitty; adapted by James Magruder, directed by Nicolette Navarro, produced by Bellisima Productions, starring Karen Harty and Eric Glynn. June 9 - 17, Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 3:00, in the Lorna C. Hill Theater, Ujima Company, Inc, 429 Plymouth Ave., Buffalo 14213 Bellissimaproductions1@gmail.com Bellissimaproductions.com

HEAD OVER HEELS BLURB: This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You". A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, HEAD OVER HEELS follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction — only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts. The plot of the show is adapted from "The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia" written by Shakespeare's contemporary Sir Philip Sidney in the 16th century! HEAD OVER HEELS opened at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in June 2015, running for five months in their outdoor theater. Three years later, after Jeff Whitty's departure, it opened on Broadway in July, 2018 at the Hudson Theatre where it ran for 36 previews and 164 performances. Content Warning- Simulated sexual acts and partial nudity.

THE SOUND INSIDE, a play by Adam Rapp, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Aleks Malejs. June 9- 25, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:30, Sundays at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (716) 829-7668 www.kavinokytheatre.com

THE SOUND INSIDE BLURB: A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious Yale student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story - the question is how it ends.

OPENINGS LATER IN JUNE:

WHERE THERE'S A WILL THERE'S A PLAY, an hour of scenes and sonnets by Shakespeare, adapted by Brendan Didio, directed by Norm Sham, presented in a touring format by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, starring Emily Basset, Heather Casseri, Connor Graham, and Nathaniel "Nate" W.C. Higgins. June 14 - August 21, all shows are free at 7:00 (with one added matinee, July 23 at 4:30 at Freedom Run Winery). For dates and locations, visit https://shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2023-tour-locations/

Bring your own chair or blanket, picnics are encouraged.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN (a Shea's "special engagement") runs June 20-25, 2023. Tuesday - Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00, Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30. Shea's Buffalo Theatre, a.k.a. Shea's Performing Arts Center, 646 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14202 (716) 845-1410 sheas.org

DEAR EVAN HANSEN BLURB: A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. WARNING - DEAR EVAN HANSEN is recommended for ages 12+. This production contains some adult themes, including discussions of suicide.

MEASURE FOR MEASURE by William Shakespeare, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Virginia Monte, starring Daniel Lendzian, Gretchen Didio, Luke Brewer, Lisa Ludwig. June 22-July 16, Tuesdays-Sundays nightly at 7:15 on "Shakespeare Hill" near the Rose Garden and the casino in Delaware Park. Bring your own chair or blanket, picnics are encouraged. (716) 856-4533) www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org

MEASURE FOR MEASURE BLURB: The Duke leaves Angelo in charge of Vienna, where he rules as a religious tyrant, quickly condemnING Claudio to death for immoral behavior. However, Angelo offers to pardon Claudio if his sister, Isabella, sleeps with him. Isabella agrees but actually has Angelo's fiancee switch places with her. The Duke returns to spare Claudio, punish Angelo, and propose to Isabella.

Shea's Buffalo Theatre has announced their 2023-24 Broadway Season:

MRS. DOUBTFIRE 9/24 - 30, 2023

MOULIN ROUGE! 10/24 - 11/5, 2023

with ANNIE as a "special engagement" 12/19 - 24, 2023

and then in calendar 2024:

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1/16 - 21, 2024

FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024

LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024

MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024

MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024

2023 Artie Award Nominations

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Burst, Alleyway Theatre

Guards at the Taj, Road Less Traveled Productions

Murder on the Orient Express, All for One

Mysterious Circumstances, Road Less Traveled Productions

People, Places, and Things, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Toni Stone, Ujima Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

The Addams Family, O’Connell and Company

Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, MusicalFare

Nice Work If You Can Get It, MusicalFare

Once on This Island, Shea’s

Rock of Ages, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

The Secret Garden, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

Choir Boy, Ujima Theatre Company

The Chosen, Jewish Repertory Theatre

Mediocre Heterosexual Sex, BUA

People, Places, and Things, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Sweat, Road Less Traveled Productions

Toni Stone, Ujima Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Disaster!, MusicalFare

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, MusicalFare

Kragtar! The American Monster Musical, Alleyway

Nice Work If You Can Get It, MusicalFare

Rock of Ages, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Wicket, O’Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Naila Ansari, Once on This Island

Chris Handley, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Chris Kelly, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Lynne Kurdziel Formato, Rock of Ages

Michael Oliver-Walline, The Secret Garden

Doug Weyand, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Robyn Lee Horn, The Aleph Complex

John Hurley, Mysterious Circumstances

Phillip Knoerzer / Curtis Lovell, Toni Stone

Kyle LoConti, Murder on the Orient Express

Katie Mallinson, Guards at the Taj

Loraine O’Donnell, Network

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Naila Ansari, Once on This Island

Joey Bucheker, The Rink

Kristy E. Cavanagh, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Lynne Kurdziel Formato, Rock of Ages

Kevin Leary, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Michael Oliver-Walline, The Secret Garden

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Louis Colaiacovo, The Secret Garden

John Kaczorowski, They’re Playing Our Song

Ricky Needham, Rock of Ages

Gerald Ramsay, Spunk

Joe Russi, Cabaret

Marc Sacco, Nice Work If You Can Get It

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Christian Brandjes, Murder on the Orient Express

Brian Brown, Choir Boy

Kevin Craig, Every Brilliant Thing

Jack Hunter, Tuesdays with Morrie

Stan Klimecko, The Onion Game

Matt Rittler, Gentleman Caller

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Leah Berst, Tell Me On A Sunday

Cassie Cameron, Cabaret

Kelly Copps, Disaster!

Sam Crystal, Wicket

Mary Coppola Gjurich, The Rink

Amy Jakiel, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Burst

Aleks Malejs, People, Places, and Things

Gabriella McKinley, Toni Stone

Victoria Pérez, Isleña

Stefanie Warnick, Mediocre Heterosexual Sex

Priscilla Young, Ann

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR NEW PLAY

Vincent DeStefano, Brace for Impact

Justin Karcher, The Birth of Santa

Matthew LaChiusa, Paradigm Bomb

María Pérez-Gómez and Victoria Pérez, Isleña

j. Snodgrass, Rust & Redemption

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Mysterious Circumstances

Chris Cavanagh, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

David King, Misery

Lynne Koscielniak, Murder On The Orient Express

Lynne Koscielniak, The Aleph Complex

Collin Ranney, Burst

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Kris Bartolomeo, Makeup Design, The Addams Family

Brian Cavanagh, Lighting, Murder On The Orient Express

Chris Cavanagh, Trick Creation, Play That Goes Wrong

Michele Costa, Puppets, Snowy Day

Brian Milbrand, Video Design, Network

John Rickus, Lighting, Mysterious Circumstances

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Jenna Damberger, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Phylicia Dove, Once On This Island

Kari Drozd, Disaster!

Timmy Goodman, Clue on Stage

Jimmy Janowski/Bebe Bvlgari, Alley of the Dolls

Andrea Letcher, Rock of Ages

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR MUSICAL

Anthony Alcocer, Rock of Ages

John Kaczorowski, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Nick Lama, The Rink

Jon May, The Sound of Music

Dan Urtz, Rock of Ages

Brandon Williamson, Spunk

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actor in a Play

Anthony Alcocer, Murder on the Orient Express

Brian Brown, Toni Stone

Christopher Guilmet, Network

Tom Loughlin, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

David Mitchell, Sweat

Richard Satterwhite, Magnolia Ballet

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actress in a Play

Wendy Hall, Mysterious Circumstances

Brooke Goergan, Rust & Redemption

Lisa Ludwig, Murder on the Orient Express

Blaise Mercedes, Mediocre Heterosexual Sex

Christine Turturro, Burst

Rachael Jamison, Church & State

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actress Musical

Marissa Biondolillo, Wicket

Charmagne Chi, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Arin Lee Dandes, Disaster!

Amanda Funicello, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Latosha Jennings, Once on This Island

Madalyn Teal, The Addams Family

OUTSTANDING Featured PERFORMANCE

Jeremy Kreuzer, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Gregory Gjurich, Murder on the Orient Express

Renee Landrigan, Alley of the Dolls

Pamela Rose Mangus, The Mai

Phil Wackerfuss, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Emily Yancey, Disaster!

KATHARINE CORNELL Brian Marable, Thurgood

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS Loraine O’Donnell Michele Ragusa

