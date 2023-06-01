Buffalo What’s Next? | Combating Gun Culture in Buffalo’s East Side
On this episode of Buffalo, What’s Next?, Angelea Preston converses with representatives from Buffalo S.N.U.G. (Should Never Use Guns). Adrienne Garr, a social worker, and La’Tryse Anderson, an outreach worker supervisor, are helping S.N.U.G. fulfill their goal of reducing gun violence in Buffalo. Both women grew up on the city’s East Side–where their outreach work is based. Anderson spoke about how gun violence affected her at an early age which led her to the mission-based work at S.N.U.G. Garr and Anderson also talk in depth about the work they do in the city to reach at-risk youth and adults.