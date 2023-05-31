© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What's Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Compassionate Community Legal Counsel

Published May 31, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
Navigating the legal system and understanding the complexities of litigation can be an overwhelming task. It’s made even more daunting when you lack the resources to get legal representation. Today on Buffalo, What’s Next? we speak with Gretchen Gonzalez and Maria Valeri from the Volunteer Lawyers Project. For 40 years, the group of pro bono attorneys has been helping members of our Western New York community by providing free civil law services to low income people and small not-for-profit groups. Lorenzo Rodriguez speaks with Gretchen and Maria to get a better idea of the legal issues that are troubling our marginalized groups in our community.

Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | Distributing the 5/14 Funds
    On today’s episode, we’re looking at the two major funds that formed after the May 14th racist shooting at Tops.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks: Beyond Hate Panel
    For this episode of Buffalo, What’s Next?: Producers’ Picks, we have an important panel discussion that was hosted at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Beyond Hate: A Panel Discussion” was moderated by the host of NPR’s The Takeaway, Melissa Harris-Perry, and the distinguished speakers on the panel included Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, President of Spelman College Dr. Helene Gayle, the Chancellor of the State University of New York Dr. John B. King Jr., and the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church the Most Reverend Michael Curry.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Being Mindful of Mental Health
    Karl Shallowhorn is a mental health advocate and educator who has been talking about mental wellbeing in the Western New York area for years. Lorenzo Rodriguez sits down with Karl to discuss what the Buffalo community’s psyche might look like a year removed from the May 14th Tops shooting.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | A Year Later with Mark Talley
    On today’s episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?” we speak with Mark Talley - the son and surviving family member of Geraldine Talley, one of the lives taken in the May 14th racist attack at Tops. Mark talks to us about the book he authored 5/14: The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo and explains how the process of writing the book has helped him grieve the loss of his mother and cope with the tragedy of that day. We also hear from Mark about his Agents for Advocacy organization and the work he’s doing within the East Side of Buffalo.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Eye-Catching Civic Engagement and Literature as a Healing Tool
    If you’ve walked around Downtown Buffalo recently, you’ve probably spotted the bright yellow billboards and bus ads calling out City Hall. Jay Moran sits down with Harper Bishop and Ariel Aberg-Riger who are two of the organizers of the political action group Our City Action Buffalo. Afterwards, we’re joined by educator, scholar, and author Dr. Silvia Lloyd. Along with the challenges today’s school-aged children face, we speak to Silvia about her new book of spoken word poetry dealing with the Tops May 14th racist attack.
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | May 14th – A Year Later with Jillian Hanesworth
    As we mark a year since the racist attacks at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Supermarket, Jay Moran sits down with the Poet Laureate of the City of Buffalo, Jillian Hanesworth, to help summarize our collective feelings and continue to heal.
  • Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Impressions of the Past
    Jay Moran sits down with “Buffalo, What’s Next?” Associate Producer, Charles Gilbert, to discuss his main takeaways and lingering thoughts from his journey down to Charleston, SC. We have one last stop on our Lost Stories of Black Charleston with Damon Fordham and it deals with a notable figure in the city’s complicated past – Denmark Vesey. And finally, Thomas O’Neil White shares a conversation with inspirational speaker and former baseball player Chris Singleton whose mother was killed in the racist attacks at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
  • Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Turning Outcry into Action
    WBFO multimedia reporter Holly Kirkpatrick is in Charleston, SC speaking with Reverend Jeremy Rutledge, Senior Minister at Circular Congregational Church in Charleston. Reverend Rutledge shares his experiences of the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, a coalition of congregations that has been campaigning against racial discrimination in police practices in the Charleston area. We also get more stops from our week-long audible tour of Charleston courtesy of Damon Fordham.
  • Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | News Coverage of The Mother Emanuel Shooting
    Thomas O’Neil-White chats with Victoria Hansen, a reporter with South Carolina Public Radio, to discuss how the local media covered the Mother Emanuel AME shooting.
  • Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Reverend Joseph Darby
    WBFO reporter Holly Kirkpatrick is in Charleston, SC, speaking with Reverend Joseph Darby, who has been ministering at AME churches in South Carolina for over 40 years.
