Buffalo, What's Next? | Compassionate Community Legal Counsel
Navigating the legal system and understanding the complexities of litigation can be an overwhelming task. It’s made even more daunting when you lack the resources to get legal representation. Today on Buffalo, What’s Next? we speak with Gretchen Gonzalez and Maria Valeri from the Volunteer Lawyers Project. For 40 years, the group of pro bono attorneys has been helping members of our Western New York community by providing free civil law services to low income people and small not-for-profit groups. Lorenzo Rodriguez speaks with Gretchen and Maria to get a better idea of the legal issues that are troubling our marginalized groups in our community.