Buffalo, What's Next? | Crowdfunding Urban Renewal, Police Mental Wellbeing

Over $180 million has been allocated to Buffalo’s East Side with the hopes of renovating the community’s infrastructure and disadvantaged neighborhoods. One real estate development company, Barrett & Benitez Development, is attempting to construct much-needed residential and commercial properties on the East Side and they plan to do it with the backing of residents that will be directly benefiting from the projects. Afterwards, Lorenzo Rodriguez sits down with Officer Matthew Cross. Matt was recently named the Buffalo Police Department’s Wellness Coordinator. As we near the end of Mental Health Awareness Month, we hear about the mental strife that members of law enforcement are experiencing on the job and what’s being done about it.