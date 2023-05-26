Theater Talk: TICK...TICK...BOOM! direction, choreography, acting, music direction all superb.

It seems that each of the three opening weekend shows of TICK...TICK...BOOM! (Second Generation Theatre in Shea's Smith Theatre) was sold out. And so the producers have wisely added a show Saturday 6/3 at 2:00. (See listings below.)

The Artie Awards began in 1991 and are held each year to celebrate Western New York's Theatre Community. For the complete list of nominations, scroll down, or visit Anthony's blog, theatertalkbuffalo.com.

The Artie Awards is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as to raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC.

The 32nd Annual Artie Awards, sponsored by Buffalo/Toronto Public Media, with additional sponsorship by the Shaw Festival, will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Shea's 710 Theatre, at 8 p.m. Tickets are not yet on sale, but will be available through Shea's. On-time admission will be $20. DON'T BE LATE! Late admission is charged an additional $10 fee. All proceeds (including late fees and a portion of the bar tabs) go to the Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC.

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, then CONTINUING.

CLOSING:

CULLUD WATTAH, play by Erika Dickerson-Dispenza, directed by Curtis Lovell, May 12 - 28, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 4, one show Thursday, May 25 also at 7:30. Lorna C. Hill Theater, Ujima Company, Inc, 429 Plymouth Ave., Buffalo 14213 (716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

CULLUD WATTAH BLURB: It’s been 936 days since Flint has had clean water. Marion, a third-generation General Motors line worker, worries over impending layoffs while struggling to fight the poison that floods her home - and her family's bodies. When her sister, Ainee, seeks restitution for lead poisoning, secrets bubble to the surface, threatening their family and the entire city of Flint. “Cullud Wattah,” dives deep into how we make the best choices for our families’ future when there are no real and present options.

_____

OPENINGS: None

CONTINUING: (listed alphabetically by title)

COME BLOW YOUR HORN, comedy by Neil Simon presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Joseph Marciniak, Jacob Applegate, Buddy Baker, Molly McGrath Alyssa Grace Adams, Marc Ruffino, Cindy Schmitt. May 11-Jul 9, Thu & Sat dinner at 6, show at 7:30; Sun dinner at 1, show at 2:30. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

COME BLOW YOUR HORN BLURB: Buddy is a 21-year-old virgin who decides to leave the home of his parents and live with his older brother Alan who is a ladies' man leading a swinging '60s lifestyle with an apartment in Manhattan's East Sixties. Later in the play Alan discovers feelings for one of the many women with whom he is sleeping and when she leaves him, he falls apart. Meanwhile, Buddy is becoming the ladies man.

____

TICK, TICK...BOOM!, a musical with book, music, and lyrics by Jonathan Larson (the creator of RENT) and script by David Auburn, directed by Louis Colaiacovo, choreography by Elizbeth Polito, music direction by Joe Isgar, presented by Second Generation Theatre, starring Sean Ryan, Joe Russi, and Leah Berst. May 19 - June 4, Thursday - Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 8:00, Sunday at 2:00 at Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main St. (716-847-1410)

www.sheas.org/ NOTE: Added show Saturday 6/3 at 2:00

TICK, TICK...BOOM! tells the story of an aspiring composer named Jon, living in New York City in 1990, and worried he has made the wrong career choice. Larson began to perform the piece as a solo work in 1990. After his death in 1996, it was revised and revamped by playwright David Auburn as a three-actor piece and was premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Since then it has had numerous local and international productions. Note: A film adaptation, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda starring Andrew Garfield in the lead role, was released by Netflix in November 2021.

_____

COMING ALONG IN JUNE, 2023

The rest of the M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023 concludes with:

JAGGED LITTLE PILL, a musical, the last of the M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023, runs Jun 6-11, 2023

DEAR EVAN HANSEN (a Shea's "special engagement") runs June 20-25, 2023

_____

HELLO, DOLLY!, a musical by Jerry Hermann, presented by Starring Buffalo, in a semi-staged concert performance, starring Buffalo's own Michele Ragusa. June 2 -3, Friday June 2 at 7:30, Satureday June 3 at 2:00 and 7:30 at Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main at Tupper. (716) 847-1410 www.sheas.org

HELLO, DOLLY! BLURB: This 1964 musical with lyrics and music by Jerry Herman and a book by Michael Stewart, is based on Thornton Wilder's "The Matchmaker." It's the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly "well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire" Horace Vandergelder.

_____

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, a comedy by Oscar Wilde, directed by Kristen Tripp Kelley, produced by Irish Classical Theatre, starring Josh Wilde as John Worthing, Ben Michael Moran as Algernon Moncrieff, Chris Kelly as Lady Bracknell, with Melinda Capeles, Renee Landrigan, Vincenzo McNeill, Jenn Stafford, and Charmagne Chi. June 2 - 25, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3, Sundays at 2 at The Andrews Theatre, 625 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14203. 716-853-4282 irishclassical.com

"EARNEST" BLURB: Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy of confused identity lights up ICTC’s early Summer. John Worthing is Jack, except when he’s Ernest. And his best friend Algernon is Algy… except when he’s Ernest. What does Victorian-era code-switching and the quest for self-discovery look like in 2023? Vibrant characters, mistaken identities, and farcical antics come to play in this effervescent finale to ICTC’s 32nd Season, helmed by Kristen Tripp Kelley in her ICTC directorial debut.

"EARNEST" SPECIAL PERFORMANCES:

Community Matinee: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 10 am

Industry Night: Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:30 pm (followed by a Happy Hour with select members of the Cast and Creative Team)

Speaker Series: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:30 pm with guest speaker Anthony Chase! Note: Anthony at 1:30 followed by the play at 2.

_____

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM, a cabaret at the MusicalFare Cabaret, directed by Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, Musical director Theresa Quinn, starring Brittany Bassett-Baran, Kelly Copps, Philip Farugia, Alex Anthony Garcia, Ricky Needham, Michele Marie Roberts. June 2 - 18, Fridays - Saturdays at 8:00, Sundays at 2:00, at MusicalFare Theatr,c/o Daemen College, 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 839-8540

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM BLURB: This cabaret features a multitude of classic Stephen Sondheim songs and video interviews with the legendary composer, revealing his inspirations. The songs are from 19 Sondheim shows produced over a 62-year period, including several songs each from WEST SIDE STORY, COMPANY, FOLLIES, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, PASSION, GYPSY, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and INTO THE WOODS.

_____

HEAD OVER HEELS, conceived by & original book by Jeff Whitty; adapted by James Magruder, produced by Bellisima Productions, June 9 - 17, Fridays-Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 3:00, in the Lorna C. Hill Theater, Ujima Company, Inc, 429 Plymouth Ave., Buffalo 14213 Bellissimaproductions1@gmail.com Bellissimaproductions.com

HEAD OVER HEELS BLURB: This laugh-out-loud love story is set to the music of the iconic 1980s all-female rock band The Go-Go’s, including the hit songs, “We Got the Beat,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Vacation,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth” and “Mad About You". A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, HEAD OVER HEELS follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to save their beloved kingdom from extinction — only to discover the key to their realm’s survival lies within each of their own hearts. The plot of the show is adapted from "The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia" written by Shakespeare's contemporary Sir Philip Sidney in the 16th century! HEAD OVER HEELS opened at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in June 2015, running for five months in their outdoor theater. Three years later, after Jeff Whitty's departure, it opened on Broadway in July, 2018 at the Hudson Theatre where it ran for 36 previews and 164 performances. Content Warning- Simulated sexual acts and partial nudity.

_____

MEASURE FOR MEASURE by William Shakespeare, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Virginia Monte, starring Daniel Lendzian, Gretchen Didio, Luke Brewer, Lisa Ludwig. June 22-July 16, Tuesdays-Sundays nightly at 7:15 on "Shakespeare Hill" near the Rose Garden and the casino in Delaware Park (716) 856-4533) www.shakespeareindelawarepark.org

_____

_____

THE SOUND INSIDE, a play by Adam Rapp, directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Aleks Malejs. June 9- 25, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:30, Sundays at 2. Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (716) 829-7668 www.kavinokytheatre.com

THE SOUND INSIDE BLURB: A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious Yale student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story - the question is how it ends.

Shea's Buffalo Theatre has announced their 2023-24 Broadway Season:

MRS. DOUBTFIRE 9/24 - 30, 2023

MOULIN ROUGE! 10/24 - 11/5, 2023

with ANNIE as a "special engagement" 12/19 - 24, 2023

and then in calendar 2024:

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1/16 - 21, 2024

FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024

LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024

MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024

MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024

_____

2023 Artie Award Nominations

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Burst, Alleyway Theatre

Guards at the Taj, Road Less Traveled Productions

Murder on the Orient Express, All for One

Mysterious Circumstances, Road Less Traveled Productions

People, Places, and Things, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Toni Stone, Ujima Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

The Addams Family, O’Connell and Company

Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, MusicalFare

Nice Work If You Can Get It, MusicalFare

Once on This Island, Shea’s

Rock of Ages, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

The Secret Garden, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

Choir Boy, Ujima Theatre Company

The Chosen, Jewish Repertory Theatre

Mediocre Heterosexual Sex, BUA

People, Places, and Things, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Sweat, Road Less Traveled Productions

Toni Stone, Ujima Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Disaster!, MusicalFare

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, MusicalFare

Kragtar! The American Monster Musical, Alleyway

Nice Work If You Can Get It, MusicalFare

Rock of Ages, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Wicket, O’Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Naila Ansari, Once on This Island

Chris Handley, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Chris Kelly, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Lynne Kurdziel Formato, Rock of Ages

Michael Oliver-Walline, The Secret Garden

Doug Weyand, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Robyn Lee Horn, The Aleph Complex

John Hurley, Mysterious Circumstances

Phillip Knoerzer / Curtis Lovell, Toni Stone

Kyle LoConti, Murder on the Orient Express

Katie Mallinson, Guards at the Taj

Loraine O’Donnell, Network

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Naila Ansari, Once on This Island

Joey Bucheker, The Rink

Kristy E. Cavanagh, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Lynne Kurdziel Formato, Rock of Ages

Kevin Leary, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Michael Oliver-Walline, The Secret Garden

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Louis Colaiacovo, The Secret Garden

John Kaczorowski, They’re Playing Our Song

Ricky Needham, Rock of Ages

Gerald Ramsay, Spunk

Joe Russi, Cabaret

Marc Sacco, Nice Work If You Can Get It

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Christian Brandjes, Murder on the Orient Express

Brian Brown, Choir Boy

Kevin Craig, Every Brilliant Thing

Jack Hunter, Tuesdays with Morrie

Stan Klimecko, The Onion Game

Matt Rittler, Gentleman Caller

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Leah Berst, Tell Me On A Sunday

Cassie Cameron, Cabaret

Kelly Copps, Disaster!

Sam Crystal, Wicket

Mary Coppola Gjurich, The Rink

Amy Jakiel, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Burst

Aleks Malejs, People, Places, and Things

Gabriella McKinley, Toni Stone

Victoria Pérez, Isleña

Stefanie Warnick, Mediocre Heterosexual Sex

Priscilla Young, Ann

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR NEW PLAY

Vincent DeStefano, Brace for Impact

Justin Karcher, The Birth of Santa

Matthew LaChiusa, Paradigm Bomb

María Pérez-Gómez and Victoria Pérez, Isleña

j. Snodgrass, Rust & Redemption

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Mysterious Circumstances

Chris Cavanagh, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

David King, Misery

Lynne Koscielniak, Murder On The Orient Express

Lynne Koscielniak, The Aleph Complex

Collin Ranney, Burst

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Kris Bartolomeo, Makeup Design, The Addams Family

Brian Cavanagh, Lighting, Murder On The Orient Express

Chris Cavanagh, Trick Creation, Play That Goes Wrong

Michele Costa, Puppets, Snowy Day

Brian Milbrand, Video Design, Network

John Rickus, Lighting, Mysterious Circumstances

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Jenna Damberger, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Phylicia Dove, Once On This Island

Kari Drozd, Disaster!

Timmy Goodman, Clue on Stage

Jimmy Janowski/Bebe Bvlgari, Alley of the Dolls

Andrea Letcher, Rock of Ages

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR MUSICAL

Anthony Alcocer, Rock of Ages

John Kaczorowski, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Nick Lama, The Rink

Jon May, The Sound of Music

Dan Urtz, Rock of Ages

Brandon Williamson, Spunk

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actor in a Play

Anthony Alcocer, Murder on the Orient Express

Brian Brown, Toni Stone

Christopher Guilmet, Network

Tom Loughlin, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

David Mitchell, Sweat

Richard Satterwhite, Magnolia Ballet

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actress in a Play

Wendy Hall, Mysterious Circumstances

Brooke Goergan, Rust & Redemption

Lisa Ludwig, Murder on the Orient Express

Blaise Mercedes, Mediocre Heterosexual Sex

Christine Turturro, Burst

Rachael Jamison, Church & State

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actress Musical

Marissa Biondolillo, Wicket

Charmagne Chi, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Arin Lee Dandes, Disaster!

Amanda Funicello, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Latosha Jennings, Once on This Island

Madalyn Teal, The Addams Family

OUTSTANDING Featured PERFORMANCE

Jeremy Kreuzer, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Gregory Gjurich, Murder on the Orient Express

Renee Landrigan, Alley of the Dolls

Pamela Rose Mangus, The Mai

Phil Wackerfuss, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Emily Yancey, Disaster!

KATHARINE CORNELL Brian Marable, Thurgood

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS Loraine O’Donnell Michele Ragusa