WBFO Brief May 23, 2023
On today's WBFO Brief:
- A Cheektowaga man who spent 18 months in prison before his case was dismissed, is suing the city of Buffalo and law enforcement claiming his arrest was based on falsified evidence.
- Cuts to overtime to Buffalo police and firefighters are part of the common council's changes to Mayor Byron Brown's spending proposal
- NY Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Eric Adams are calling on President Joe Biden to waive a rule that says migrants have to wait six months before they can apply to get a job.