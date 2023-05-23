© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief

WBFO Brief May 23, 2023

Published May 23, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT
On today's WBFO Brief:

  • A Cheektowaga man who spent 18 months in prison before his case was dismissed, is suing the city of Buffalo and law enforcement claiming his arrest was based on falsified evidence.
  • Cuts to overtime to Buffalo police and firefighters are part of the common council's changes to Mayor Byron Brown's spending proposal
  • NY Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Eric Adams are calling on President Joe Biden to waive a rule that says migrants have to wait six months before they can apply to get a job.
2023
Latest Episodes
  • WBFO Brief May 15, 2023
    One year after the racially motivated attack that took ten lives at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo recognized the anniversary with a series of remembrance events. The anniversary has prompted the introduction of a piece of federal legislation called the Aaron Salter, Jr Responsible Body Armor Possession Act.
  • WBFO Brief May 12, 2023
    Mass opposition appears to be emerging against the prospect of building a new jail in Erie County. Thomas O'Neil-White takes a look back on how racism and segregation were key factors in the Tops shooting.
  • WBFO Brief May 11, 2023
    Holly Kirkpatrick and Thomas O'Neil-White explore two churches in Charleston, SC to hear from the worshippers. Pastors are now legally allowed to carry firearms in their churches. This week, New York State is officially observing Public Service Recognition Week.
  • WBFO Brief May 10, 2023
    A government watchdog group calling into question the salary commission that recommended raises for several City of Buffalo officials. Mayor Byron Brown says the city is prepared with a series of events to mark the one-year anniversary of May 14.
  • WBFO Brief May 9, 2023
    Gov. Kathy Hochul gives details on how the new state budget addresses mental health and there are a number of issues still on the table with one month to go in the 2023 New York State Legislative session.
  • WBFO Brief May 8, 2023
    Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to provide details on new spending on mental health when she visits Buffalo today and at a public hearing today, the public will have a chance to express their thoughts on New York State Thruway's proposed toll increases.
  • WBFO Brief May 5, 2023
    Buffalo teachers will be selecting a new leader for the federation for the first time in 42 years, the case against the man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie continues to wind through the legal process, and Theater Talk.
  • WBFO Brief May 4, 2023
    The plan to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills is on the agenda for the Erie County legislature today, and the Buffalo Common Council will hold a public hearing to review public spending.
  • WBFO Brief May 3, 2023
    State lawmakers worked into the night to pass a $229 billion budget. Hear the details and new policies.
  • WBFO Brief May 2, 2023
    Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown delivers his 17th State of the City address and state senators began to pass budget bills one month after the state budget was due.
