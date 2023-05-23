© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Buffalo, What’s Next?

A Conversation with Bishop Glenwood Young | The Ellicott District Seat

Published May 23, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

First, we hear from Bishop Glenwood H. Young from Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ. Bishop Young is the brother-in-law of Good Samaritan parishioner and Tops May 14th Shooting victim Pearl Young. Afterwards, the race for the Ellicott District Common Council seat is highly contested this year. Leah Halton-Pope, the current Senior Advisor for New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and a candidate for that Ellicott District seat, spoke with our Jay Moran to discuss the reasons she’s chosen to run for office. Affordable housing and redistricting are just some of the issues they touch on during their chat.

2023
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo, What’s Next? | May 14th – A Year Later with Jillian Hanesworth
    As we mark a year since the racist attacks at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Supermarket, Jay Moran sits down with the Poet Laureate of the City of Buffalo, Jillian Hanesworth, to help summarize our collective feelings and continue to heal.
  • Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Impressions of the Past
    Jay Moran sits down with “Buffalo, What’s Next?” Associate Producer, Charles Gilbert, to discuss his main takeaways and lingering thoughts from his journey down to Charleston, SC. We have one last stop on our Lost Stories of Black Charleston with Damon Fordham and it deals with a notable figure in the city’s complicated past – Denmark Vesey. And finally, Thomas O’Neil White shares a conversation with inspirational speaker and former baseball player Chris Singleton whose mother was killed in the racist attacks at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.
  • Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Turning Outcry into Action
    WBFO multimedia reporter Holly Kirkpatrick is in Charleston, SC speaking with Reverend Jeremy Rutledge, Senior Minister at Circular Congregational Church in Charleston. Reverend Rutledge shares his experiences of the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, a coalition of congregations that has been campaigning against racial discrimination in police practices in the Charleston area. We also get more stops from our week-long audible tour of Charleston courtesy of Damon Fordham.
  • Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | News Coverage of The Mother Emanuel Shooting
    Thomas O’Neil-White chats with Victoria Hansen, a reporter with South Carolina Public Radio, to discuss how the local media covered the Mother Emanuel AME shooting.
  • Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Reverend Joseph Darby
    WBFO reporter Holly Kirkpatrick is in Charleston, SC, speaking with Reverend Joseph Darby, who has been ministering at AME churches in South Carolina for over 40 years.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Pastor Thomas Dixon
    We begin our week of special episodes centered around the parallels between the racially-motivated shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina and the Tops shooting last year in Buffalo. Thomas O’Neil-White has an in-depth conversation with North Charleston pastor and community activist Thomas Dixon. We also hear from Damon Fordham as he gives his Lost Histories of Black Charleston Tour, which offers notable stories from around Charleston.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Roundtable Discussion
    As we prepare to showcase a week of special episodes centered around the parallels between the racially-motivated shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina and the Tops shooting last year in Buffalo, we hold a roundtable discussion with the WBFO members that embarked on this project. Tom Berich, Charles Gilbert, Holly Kirkpatrick, and Thomas O’Neil-White sit down to have an open discussion about the lessons they learned by engaging with the people of Charleston nearly 8 years after their tragic event.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Local Stewardship in Masten
    The program welcomes local community activist and leader, Ellen Harris-Harvey, to discuss her involvement within the Masten district in which she resides. As a heavily involved member of her neighborhood block and as head of her own outreach ministry, Ellen is aware of the needs and initiatives that are important to the area.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | Bearing the Load of Grief and Bereavement
    As we begin the month of May, Mental Health Awareness month, and in an effort to have a better understanding of the bereavement process, we speak with Gwen Mysiak, Executive Director at P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. She’s joined by WBFO’s Mark Wozniak, who has been involved with P.U.N.T. after having experienced his own personal loss, to highlight the important, compassionate work that the organization is doing for some of the most emotionally hurt members of our community.
  • Buffalo, What's Next? | The Trauma Around ‘Swatting’, Fair Housing in Western New York
    According to the governor’s office, New York state schools saw over 50 falsified reports of a serious emergency or an active shooter in the month of March. Cambria Daniels, a mental health specialist and program director at Best Self Behavioral Health, joins the show to help us understand the mental trauma surrounding this issue. Later in the program we speak to Steven Haagsma from Housing Opportunities Made Equal to discuss fair housing practices and how his organization is helping new buyers, renters, and landlords alike.
Load More