A Conversation with Bishop Glenwood Young | The Ellicott District Seat

First, we hear from Bishop Glenwood H. Young from Good Samaritan Church of God in Christ. Bishop Young is the brother-in-law of Good Samaritan parishioner and Tops May 14th Shooting victim Pearl Young. Afterwards, the race for the Ellicott District Common Council seat is highly contested this year. Leah Halton-Pope, the current Senior Advisor for New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes and a candidate for that Ellicott District seat, spoke with our Jay Moran to discuss the reasons she’s chosen to run for office. Affordable housing and redistricting are just some of the issues they touch on during their chat.