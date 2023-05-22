Buffalo, What’s Next? | Distributing the 5/14 Funds

On today’s episode, we’re looking at the two major funds that formed after the May 14th racist shooting at Tops. First, we hear from Thomas Beauford, Jr., the President and CEO of the Buffalo Urban League and co-chair of the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund – the organization which tasked itself with the long-term needs of the affected community. Then, we speak to Jeff Dion, the Executive Director of the National Compassion Fund - which focused on helping the survivors and victims in the months after the shooting. With both funds raising over $6 million each, our Emyle Watkins looks into the specific process of collecting this kind of money and how the help gets to the people that need it the most.