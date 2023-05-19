Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks: Beyond Hate Panel

Last weekend the City of Buffalo presented a series of events in observance of the one-year mark of the May 14th racist attack at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. For this episode of Buffalo, What’s Next?: Producers’ Picks, we have an important panel discussion that was hosted at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Beyond Hate: A Panel Discussion” was moderated by the host of NPR’s The Takeaway, Melissa Harris-Perry, and the distinguished speakers on the panel included Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, President of Spelman College Dr. Helene Gayle, the Chancellor of the State University of New York Dr. John B. King Jr., and the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church the Most Reverend Michael Curry.