Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks: Beyond Hate Panel

Published May 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
Last weekend the City of Buffalo presented a series of events in observance of the one-year mark of the May 14th racist attack at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. For this episode of Buffalo, What’s Next?: Producers’ Picks, we have an important panel discussion that was hosted at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. “Beyond Hate: A Panel Discussion” was moderated by the host of NPR’s The Takeaway, Melissa Harris-Perry, and the distinguished speakers on the panel included Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, President of Spelman College Dr. Helene Gayle, the Chancellor of the State University of New York Dr. John B. King Jr., and the Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church the Most Reverend Michael Curry.

    Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Turning Outcry into Action
    WBFO multimedia reporter Holly Kirkpatrick is in Charleston, SC speaking with Reverend Jeremy Rutledge, Senior Minister at Circular Congregational Church in Charleston. Reverend Rutledge shares his experiences of the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, a coalition of congregations that has been campaigning against racial discrimination in police practices in the Charleston area. We also get more stops from our week-long audible tour of Charleston courtesy of Damon Fordham.
    Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | News Coverage of The Mother Emanuel Shooting
    Thomas O’Neil-White chats with Victoria Hansen, a reporter with South Carolina Public Radio, to discuss how the local media covered the Mother Emanuel AME shooting.
    Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Reverend Joseph Darby
    WBFO reporter Holly Kirkpatrick is in Charleston, SC, speaking with Reverend Joseph Darby, who has been ministering at AME churches in South Carolina for over 40 years.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Pastor Thomas Dixon
    We begin our week of special episodes centered around the parallels between the racially-motivated shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina and the Tops shooting last year in Buffalo. Thomas O’Neil-White has an in-depth conversation with North Charleston pastor and community activist Thomas Dixon. We also hear from Damon Fordham as he gives his Lost Histories of Black Charleston Tour, which offers notable stories from around Charleston.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Roundtable Discussion
    As we prepare to showcase a week of special episodes centered around the parallels between the racially-motivated shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina and the Tops shooting last year in Buffalo, we hold a roundtable discussion with the WBFO members that embarked on this project. Tom Berich, Charles Gilbert, Holly Kirkpatrick, and Thomas O’Neil-White sit down to have an open discussion about the lessons they learned by engaging with the people of Charleston nearly 8 years after their tragic event.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Local Stewardship in Masten
    The program welcomes local community activist and leader, Ellen Harris-Harvey, to discuss her involvement within the Masten district in which she resides. As a heavily involved member of her neighborhood block and as head of her own outreach ministry, Ellen is aware of the needs and initiatives that are important to the area.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Bearing the Load of Grief and Bereavement
    As we begin the month of May, Mental Health Awareness month, and in an effort to have a better understanding of the bereavement process, we speak with Gwen Mysiak, Executive Director at P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. She’s joined by WBFO’s Mark Wozniak, who has been involved with P.U.N.T. after having experienced his own personal loss, to highlight the important, compassionate work that the organization is doing for some of the most emotionally hurt members of our community.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Trauma Around ‘Swatting’, Fair Housing in Western New York
    According to the governor’s office, New York state schools saw over 50 falsified reports of a serious emergency or an active shooter in the month of March. Cambria Daniels, a mental health specialist and program director at Best Self Behavioral Health, joins the show to help us understand the mental trauma surrounding this issue. Later in the program we speak to Steven Haagsma from Housing Opportunities Made Equal to discuss fair housing practices and how his organization is helping new buyers, renters, and landlords alike.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Immigration at the US-Canada Border, Drag Performers and Persecution
    We speak to Matt Tice who is the Director of Vive, a shelter for refugees and asylum seekers in Western New York. Afterwards, Angelea Preston and Emyle Watkins sit down to talk with Kasha Davis. Kasha is a drag artist in the Western New York area that engages in drag-themed reading hours.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks
    On this week’s edition of Producers’ Picks, we’re showcasing two interviews from recent shows: Ann Breidenstein, a harm reduction counselor and clinical trainer, speaks about a new development that might make it easier for caregivers to help people suffering from an opioid overdose. After that, we’ll revisit our powerful conversation with Holocaust survivor, Grigory Shershnevsky.
