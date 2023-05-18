Buffalo, What's Next? | Being Mindful of Mental Health

Karl Shallowhorn is a mental health advocate and educator who has been talking about mental wellbeing in the Western New York area for years. Lorenzo Rodriguez sits down with Karl to discuss what the Buffalo community’s psyche might look like a year removed from the May 14th Tops shooting. With a specialization in youth and adolescent mental health, Karl discusses the challenges that minority youth are facing when it comes to psychological wellbeing in this day and age. Afterwards, we turn the tables on Karl and ask him a question from his own WBFO program, Mindful Music.