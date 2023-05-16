Buffalo, What's Next? | Eye-Catching Civic Engagement and Literature as a Healing Tool

If you’ve walked around Downtown Buffalo recently, you’ve probably spotted the bright yellow billboards and bus ads calling out City Hall. Jay Moran sits down with Harper Bishop and Ariel Aberg-Riger who are two of the organizers of the political action group Our City Action Buffalo.

Afterwards, we’re joined by educator, scholar, and author Dr. Silvia Lloyd. Along with the challenges today’s school-aged children face, we speak to Silvia about her new book of spoken word poetry dealing with the Tops May 14th racist attack.