Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Eye-Catching Civic Engagement and Literature as a Healing Tool

Published May 16, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

If you’ve walked around Downtown Buffalo recently, you’ve probably spotted the bright yellow billboards and bus ads calling out City Hall. Jay Moran sits down with Harper Bishop and Ariel Aberg-Riger who are two of the organizers of the political action group Our City Action Buffalo.

Afterwards, we’re joined by educator, scholar, and author Dr. Silvia Lloyd. Along with the challenges today’s school-aged children face, we speak to Silvia about her new book of spoken word poetry dealing with the Tops May 14th racist attack.

2023
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo and Charleston 1500x1500.png
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Pastor Thomas Dixon
    We begin our week of special episodes centered around the parallels between the racially-motivated shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina and the Tops shooting last year in Buffalo. Thomas O’Neil-White has an in-depth conversation with North Charleston pastor and community activist Thomas Dixon. We also hear from Damon Fordham as he gives his Lost Histories of Black Charleston Tour, which offers notable stories from around Charleston.
  • Buffalo and Charleston 1500x1500.png
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Roundtable Discussion
    As we prepare to showcase a week of special episodes centered around the parallels between the racially-motivated shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina and the Tops shooting last year in Buffalo, we hold a roundtable discussion with the WBFO members that embarked on this project. Tom Berich, Charles Gilbert, Holly Kirkpatrick, and Thomas O’Neil-White sit down to have an open discussion about the lessons they learned by engaging with the people of Charleston nearly 8 years after their tragic event.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Local Stewardship in Masten
    The program welcomes local community activist and leader, Ellen Harris-Harvey, to discuss her involvement within the Masten district in which she resides. As a heavily involved member of her neighborhood block and as head of her own outreach ministry, Ellen is aware of the needs and initiatives that are important to the area.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Bearing the Load of Grief and Bereavement
    As we begin the month of May, Mental Health Awareness month, and in an effort to have a better understanding of the bereavement process, we speak with Gwen Mysiak, Executive Director at P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. She’s joined by WBFO’s Mark Wozniak, who has been involved with P.U.N.T. after having experienced his own personal loss, to highlight the important, compassionate work that the organization is doing for some of the most emotionally hurt members of our community.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Trauma Around ‘Swatting’, Fair Housing in Western New York
    According to the governor’s office, New York state schools saw over 50 falsified reports of a serious emergency or an active shooter in the month of March. Cambria Daniels, a mental health specialist and program director at Best Self Behavioral Health, joins the show to help us understand the mental trauma surrounding this issue. Later in the program we speak to Steven Haagsma from Housing Opportunities Made Equal to discuss fair housing practices and how his organization is helping new buyers, renters, and landlords alike.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Immigration at the US-Canada Border, Drag Performers and Persecution
    We speak to Matt Tice who is the Director of Vive, a shelter for refugees and asylum seekers in Western New York. Afterwards, Angelea Preston and Emyle Watkins sit down to talk with Kasha Davis. Kasha is a drag artist in the Western New York area that engages in drag-themed reading hours.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks
    On this week’s edition of Producers’ Picks, we’re showcasing two interviews from recent shows: Ann Breidenstein, a harm reduction counselor and clinical trainer, speaks about a new development that might make it easier for caregivers to help people suffering from an opioid overdose. After that, we’ll revisit our powerful conversation with Holocaust survivor, Grigory Shershnevsky.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What’s Next? | Finding Peace and Purpose Through Art
    On today’s program we’re focusing on the inspiring work of some of the participants of the Peaceprints of Western New York’s Project Blue in collaboration with Locust Street Art. This particular division of the program helps enrich the lives of men and women in the criminal justice system find purpose through art. Speaking from the Erie County Correctional Facility, Kahlil Peoples, Damon Coleman, and Marquis Shaw join Jay Moran to share their experiences, inspirations, and how the program has affected their lives.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Freedom Seder
    Today's guests are Rabbi Brent Gutmann, Senior Rabbi at Temple Beth Zion, and Reverend Jonathan Staples, Senior Pastor of First Shiloh Baptist Church. Their respective congregations recently gathered for a Freedom Seder. They discuss the motivation behind the event, the lessons learned and offer broader perspectives on social justice and how to improve Buffalo.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Hispanic Advocacy in Western New York
    Lorenzo Rodriguez speaks with founder and President Emeritus of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, Casimiro Rodriguez. Afterwards, Tayrin Tapia details the work she’s doing empowering Latinas and helping to prepare entrepreneurs in the community to face the challenges of starting up businesses in the current and future landscapes.
