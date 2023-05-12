Theater Talk: Artie Award Nominations, also a look at "Kragtar," "Sunset Blvd," "Cullud Wattah," "Rust and Redemption," & Neglia Ballet Gala

The 32nd Annual Artie Awards Nominations Have Been Announced!

The Artie Awards began in 1991 and are held each year to celebrate Western New York's Theatre Community. To be eligible for an Artie, an artist must live and work in the Buffalo area, while a theater must produce work locally, primarily with local artists. For the complete list, scroll down, or visit Anthony's blog, theatertalkbuffalo.com.

The Artie Awards is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as to raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.

The 32nd Annual Artie Awards, sponsored by Buffalo/Toronto Public Media, with additional sponsorship by the Shaw Festival, will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Shea's 710 Theatre, at 8 p.m. Tickets are not yet on sale, but will be available through Shea's. On-time admission will be $20. DON'T BE LATE! Late admission is charged an additional $10 fee. All proceeds (including late fees and a portion of the bar tabs) go to the Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC.

KRAGTAR EXTENDED! Due to popular demand, KRAGTAR! THE AMERICAN MONSTER MUSICAL performances now continue thru May 20. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30. Also note, one time Matinee Saturday, May 6 at 3:30. (See listings below.)

Shea's, will wrap up their next season staging MJ THE MUSICAL with book by playwright Lynn Nottage. Her Pulitzer Prize-winning and Best Play Tony Award-nominated play SWEAT continues at Road Less Traveled Productions. (See listings below.)

KINKY BOOTS continues at Shea's 710 with an A-list cast fronted by Steve Copps as a shoe factory owner going broke and Lorenzo Shawn Parnell as a drag queen with an intriguing idea to sell "kinky boots" to drag performers including his 5 "Angel" posse, made up of 5 talented Buffalo actors in drag. (See listings below.)

THERE ARE FOUR CLOSINGS THIS WEEKEND: LAST CHANCE, FOLK, TO SEE DISASTER, NETWORK, RUST AND REDEMPTION, and THE STICK WIFE.

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS LATER IN MAY.

CLOSINGS:

DISASTER, a musical by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick, directed by Randall Kramer, presented by MusicalFare, starring Kyle Bassett-Baran, Kelly Copps, Kevin Craig, Arin Lee Dandes, Gabby McKinley, Ricky Needham, Emily Yancey, and many, many more. April 12 - May 14, Wednesdays - Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:30, and Sundays at 2. On the MusicalFare Theatre main stage, c/o Daemen College 4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226. (716) 839-8540 info@musicalfare.com

DISASTER BLURB: A 1970s disaster-movie musical spoof, a new musical straight from Broadway, featuring some of the most unforgettable songs of the '70s. "Knock on Wood," "Hooked on a Feeling," "Sky High," "I Am Woman" and "Hot Stuff" are just a few of the hits in this musical comedy with a book by three-time Emmy Award nominee and SiriusXM Broadway host, Seth Rudetsky, and Jack Plotnick. RUNTIME: 2 hours, 10 minutes

It's 1979, and New York's hottest A-listers are lining up for the opening of a floating casino and discotheque. Also attending is a faded disco star, a sexy nightclub singer with her eleven-year-old twins, a disaster expert, a feminist reporter, an older couple with a secret, a pair of young guys who are looking for ladies, an untrustworthy businessman, and a nun with a gambling addiction. What begins as a night of boogie fever quickly changes to panic as the ship succumbs to multiple disasters, such as earthquakes, tidal waves, and infernos. As the night turns into day, everyone struggles to survive and, quite possibly, repair the love that they've lost... or at least escape the killer rats.

_____

NETWORK, a play, from the screenplay by Paddy Chayefsky, adapted by Lee Hall, directed by Loraine O’Donnell, and presented by D'Youville University's Kavinoky Theatre. April 21 - May 14, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, with matinees on Saturdays at 3:30 and Sundays at 2:00 at the Kavinoky Theatre 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 716-829-7668 www.kavinokytheatre.com

The Kavinoky is offering a "Buy One Ticket and Get One Free" deal. Use code BOGO at check out or click here

to purchase with your promo code already applied or just call (716) 829-7668.

NETWORK BLURB: “I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore!” Howard Beale, a news anchorman, isn't pulling in the viewers. In his final broadcast, he unravels live on screen. But when the ratings soar, the network seizes on their newfound populist prophet, and Howard becomes the biggest thing on TV. Adapted for the stage by Lee Hall from the Paddy Chayefsky 1976 film, Network then seems to have predicted what we are experiencing today.

_____

RUST AND REDEMPTION: Requiem for a Buffalo Grunge Band by j. Snodgrass, directed by Matthew LaChiusa, presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY, starring Sarah Emmerling as "Silvia,' Brooke Goergen as "Angie," Cameron Kogut as "Nick," Charles McGregor as "Russ," and Monish Bhattacharyya as "Bartender." April 20th - May 13th, Thursdays - Fridays 7:30, Saturdays 5:00, at ART, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo (716)-697-0837 www.artofwny.org

RUST AND REDEMPTION BLURB: For every Goo Goo Dolls, there are thousands of other talented bands that just don't make it because of whatever reasons (chemistry, artistic differences, or just plain ol' dumb luck), so welcome to Buffalo's best unheard band, Sidewalk Nickel.

Opening on April 20th, this tale of career opportunities that never knocked features a band that loved its chemistry, creativity, and music, but life got in the way. Now several years later and after being broken up, they must salvage what's left and preserve their band's legacy by selling their hit song "Canalside Summer" to a rival band on their nostalgia tour circuit.

_____

THE STICK WIFE, a play by Darrah Cloud, directed by David Oliver, presented by Revelation Theatre, a new theatre company in Buffalo, directed by David Oliver, starring Priscilla Young Anker, Kelly Meg Brennan, Christine Turturro, David Marciniak, Steve Jakiel, and Andrew Salamone. April 21 - May 14, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:00 at the Flexible Theater, Donald Savage Building, Buffalo State University. Enter the campus via Rockwell Road. 716-213-7253 www.revelationtheatre.org

THE STICK WIFE BLURB: Set in Alabama in 1963, Darrah Cloud’s riveting play explores the relationships between three low-income white couples. As the women begin to realize that the perpetrators of a local act of racist violence are living in their homes, they begin to confront their men and the limitations of their own lives.

Revelation Theatre is a new theatre company in Buffalo with a focus on devising original plays and performances, and the production of lesser-known and challenging scripts.

_____

OPENINGS: (listed alphabetically by title) (also see OPENINGS LATER THIS MONTH below)

CULLUD WATTAH, play by Erika Dickerson-Dispenza, directed by Curtis Lovell, May 12 - 28, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 4, one show Thursday, May 25 also at 7:30. Lorna C. Hill Theater, Ujima Company, Inc, 429 Plymouth Ave., Buffalo 14213 (716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

CULLUD WATTAH BLURB: It’s been 936 days since Flint has had clean water. Marion, a third-generation General Motors line worker, worries over impending layoffs while struggling to fight the poison that floods her home - and her family's bodies. When her sister, Ainee, seeks restitution for lead poisoning, secrets bubble to the surface, threatening their family and the entire city of Flint. “Cullud Wattah,” dives deep into how we make the best choices for our families’ future when there are no real and present options.

_____

CONTINUING:

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK, a play by Neil Simon, directed by Brian Cavanagh. April 27 - May 21, Thursdays and Saturdays at 7:30 (no performances on Fridays) with matinees Saturday at 3:30 and Sunday at 2:00 at The Maxine & Robert Seller Theatre, Jewish Community Center, 2640 North Forest Rd., Getzville, NY 14068 716-650-7626 www.jccbuffalo.org/jewish-repertory-theatre

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK BLURB: This classic comedy became Neil Simon’s longest-running show and has delighted audiences for decades. Newlyweds Corie, a free spirit, and Paul Bratter, an uptight lawyer, share a sixth-floor apartment in Greenwich Village. Soon after their marriage, Corie tries to find a companion for her mother, Ethel, who is now alone, and sets her up with their neighbor-in-the-attic Velasco. During a dinner with Ethel and Velasco, everything that can go wrong does, inappropriate behavior ensues, and the young couple considers divorce.

_____

KINKY BOOTS, musical by Harvey Fierstein & Cyndi Lauper, presented by MusicalFare Theatre at Shea’s 710 Theatre, directed & choreographed by Michael Oliver-Walline, starring Brandon Barry, Kris Bartolomeo, Bethany Burrows, Taylor Carlson, Charmagne Chi, Steve Copps, Anna Fernandez, John Fredo, Jake Grear, Lily Jones, Johnny Kiener, Timiyah Love, Collin McKee, Vincenzo L. McNeill, John Panepinto, Lorenzo Shawn Parnell, Oliver Parzy-Sanders, Daniel Pieffer, Daniel Pitirri, Marc Sacco, Dave Spychalski, Dan Urtz and Doug Weyand. May 4 - 21, Thursdays - Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 8, Sundays at 2. Shea’s 710 Theatre, 710 Main St. (corner Tupper), Buffalo (716-847-0850). www.sheas.org

KINKY BOOTS BLURB: This Tony Award Musical is an exhilarating story about a shoe factory in Northampton that will lift your spirits to high-heeled heights! Kinky Boots is about finding your passion, overcoming challenges, and transcending stereotypes.

_____

KRAGTAR!: THE AMERICAN MONSTER MUSICAL, by Kyle Wilson & Sam French, directed by Chris J Handley, presented by The Alleyway Theatre, starring Amy Jakiel, Amanda Funicello, Anthony Lazzaro, and Justin Gaskill. Previews are April 21,22,23,25 all at 7:30. Regular run April 26 - May 20 (NEW!), Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30. Industry night is Monday, May 1. There is one matinee Saturday, May 6 at 3:30. The Alleyway Theatre Main Stage, 1 Curtain Up Alley (between Pearl St. and Main St. a few feet north of Shea's Buffalo) 716-852-2600 www.alleyway.com

NOTE: Due to popular demand, performances now continue thru May 20. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30. Also note, one time Matinee Saturday, May 6 at 3:30.

KRAGTAR! BLURB: An ancient prophecy is coming true just in time for another government shutdown as a Godzilla-esque monster appears, leaving America in its wake of blood, tears, and trampled Chick-Fil-As. Scientists and former lovers Harry and Harvey must reunite to save the country — and maybe rekindle their love, too — as they face the dreaded Kragtar in battle. Unbeknownst to our heroes, however, there may be a far greater monster lurking in the shadows, ready to swallow America whole. Runtime 2 hours, 10 minutes with one intermission.

____

SUNSET BOULEVARD, musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black & Christopher Hampton, presented by O’Connell & Company, directed by Joey Bucheker, (Javier Bustillos, production supervisor), starring Mary Kate O’Connell, Kevin Deese, Michael Galante, Heather Casseri, and Michael Starzinski. May 5 - 21, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 3, plus one matinee Saturday, May 13 at 3. O’Connell & Company's "new" Theater, 4110 Bailey Ave. (near Bocce Pizza), Amherst (716-848-0800). www.oconnellandcompany.com

SUNSET BOULEVARD BLURB: in her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded silent-screen goddess Norma Desmond lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screenwriter Joe Gillis, on the run from debt collectors, stumbles into her reclusive domain. Persuaded to work on Norma’s “masterpiece,” a film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras, Joe is seduced by her and her luxurious lifestyle. Joe becomes entrapped in a claustrophobic existence until his love for another woman leads him to try and break free with dramatic consequences.

_____

SWEAT, a play by Lynn Nottage, directed by Victoria Pérez, starring Lisa Vitrano, Peter Johnson, and David Mitchell alongside Jake Hayes, Diane DiBernardo, Davida Tolbert, Johnny Barden, Alejandro Gabriel Gómez, and John Vines. April 20 - May 21 Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:00, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street Buffalo NY 14202, (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveled.com

SWEAT BLURB: Winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2017 Tony nominated for Best Play. Set in 2000 and 2008, a group of friends in Reading, Pennsylvania gather at a local bar. They’ve spent their lives sharing drinks and secrets when everything is about to be uprooted. Job security, race, trust, and friendship are threatened when their local factory, after decades, begins to make changes and layoffs. In this warm-humored play, SWEAT questions our loyalty to our each other, our employer, and our community and deals with the struggles we face with changes that are out of our control.

_____

OTHER OPENINGS ON MAY 19

BUFFALO WRITERS' THEATER ANNUAL SHORT PLAY SHOWCASE on the theme "Get in the car!" directed by Matt Boyle, Mariangela Mercurio, Neal Radice, and Jane Cudmore with 10-minute plays by Matt Boyle, Maison Sedlore, Neal Radie, Jennifer Tromble, J. Snodgrass, Karen McDonald, Allison Fradkin, Michael Fanelli, Jenn Dlugos & Charlie Batton. 3 shows only: Friday - Saturday, May 19 - 20 at 7:30, Sunday May 21 at 2:00 at the American Repertory Theater 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo.

SHORT PLAY BLURB: Following up on a successful reading of these plays at the Central Library, now it's time for staged performances of all ten 10-minute plays, each of them inspired by the phrase "Get in the car!" Many are funny; some tug at the heartstrings.

_____

TICK, TICK...BOOM!, a musical by Jonathan Larson (the creator of RENT) directed by Louis Colaiacovo, presented by Second Generation Theatre, starring Sean Ryan, Joe Russi, and Leah Berst. May 19 - June 4, Thursday - Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 8:00, Sunday at 2:00 at Shea's Smith Theatre, 654 Main St. (716-847-1410) www.sheas.org/

_____

BALLET, ONE NIGHT ONLY, ON SATURDAY MAY 20

NEGLIA SPRING GALA, Neglia Ballet’s Spring Gala, one night only, Saturday, May 20, 2023. Doors open at 7:00 pm. Performance at 7:30 pm at the Flickinger Performing Arts Center at Nichols School, 1250 Amherst Street, Buffalo, NY 14216. 716-447-0401, www.negliaballet.org, or write to info@negliaballet.org

NEGLIA SPRING GALA BLURB: The Spring Gala is an evening of exquisite classical and contemporary dance performances followed by a dessert and champagne reception with dancer meet-and greet. Neglia’s Spring Gala is a celebration of dance with works by acclaimed artists to benefit CityDance and Youth Scholarships.

The Washington Ballet’s Adelaide Clauss & Gian Carlo Perez will perform the bravura pas de deux “Don Quixote”. Colorado Ballet’s Dana Benton & Jonnathan Ramirez will perform Val Caniporali’s heart-wrenching pas de deux “Lady of the Camellias”. International artists Emily Bromberg & Rainer Krenstetter received special permission to perform George Balanchine’s elegant “Pas de Deux from Diamonds.” Note that Adelaide Clauss is a former Neglia Ballet student who has been recognized by internationally published Dance Magazine as 1 of 25 dancers to watch in 2023!

_____

The rest of the M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023 concludes with:

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Jun 6-11, 2023

and

DEAR EVAN HANSEN June 20-25, 2023 (a "special engagement")

_____

Shea's Buffalo Theatre has announced their 2023-24 Broadway Season:

MRS. DOUBTFIRE 9/24 - 30, 2023

MOULIN ROUGE! 10/24 - 11/5, 2023

with ANNIE as a "special engagement" 12/19 - 24, 2023

and then in calendar 2024:

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY 1/16 - 21, 2024

FUNNY GIRL 2/13 - 18, 2024

LES MISERABLES 3/12 - 18, 2024

MAMMA MIA! 4/9 - 14, 2024

MJ THE MUSICAL 6/11 - 16, 2024

_____

2023 Artie Award Nominations

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Burst, Alleyway Theatre

Guards at the Taj, Road Less Traveled Productions

Murder on the Orient Express, All for One

Mysterious Circumstances, Road Less Traveled Productions

People, Places, and Things, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Toni Stone, Ujima Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

The Addams Family, O’Connell and Company

Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, MusicalFare

Nice Work If You Can Get It, MusicalFare

Once on This Island, Shea’s

Rock of Ages, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

The Secret Garden, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

Choir Boy, Ujima Theatre Company

The Chosen, Jewish Repertory Theatre

Mediocre Heterosexual Sex, BUA

People, Places, and Things, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Sweat, Road Less Traveled Productions

Toni Stone, Ujima Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Disaster!, MusicalFare

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, MusicalFare

Kragtar! The American Monster Musical, Alleyway

Nice Work If You Can Get It, MusicalFare

Rock of Ages, D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

Wicket, O’Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Naila Ansari, Once on This Island

Chris Handley, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Chris Kelly, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Lynne Kurdziel Formato, Rock of Ages

Michael Oliver-Walline, The Secret Garden

Doug Weyand, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Robyn Lee Horn, The Aleph Complex

John Hurley, Mysterious Circumstances

Phillip Knoerzer / Curtis Lovell, Toni Stone

Kyle LoConti, Murder on the Orient Express

Katie Mallinson, Guards at the Taj

Loraine O’Donnell, Network

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Naila Ansari, Once on This Island

Joey Bucheker, The Rink

Kristy E. Cavanagh, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Lynne Kurdziel Formato, Rock of Ages

Kevin Leary, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Michael Oliver-Walline, The Secret Garden

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Louis Colaiacovo, The Secret Garden

John Kaczorowski, They’re Playing Our Song

Ricky Needham, Rock of Ages

Gerald Ramsay, Spunk

Joe Russi, Cabaret

Marc Sacco, Nice Work If You Can Get It

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Christian Brandjes, Murder on the Orient Express

Brian Brown, Choir Boy

Kevin Craig, Every Brilliant Thing

Jack Hunter, Tuesdays with Morrie

Stan Klimecko, The Onion Game

Matt Rittler, Gentleman Caller

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Leah Berst, Tell Me On A Sunday

Cassie Cameron, Cabaret

Kelly Copps, Disaster!

Sam Crystal, Wicket

Mary Coppola Gjurich, The Rink

Amy Jakiel, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, Burst

Aleks Malejs, People, Places, and Things

Gabriella McKinley, Toni Stone

Victoria Pérez, Isleña

Stefanie Warnick, Mediocre Heterosexual Sex

Priscilla Young, Ann

EMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR NEW PLAY

Vincent DeStefano, Brace for Impact

Justin Karcher, The Birth of Santa

Matthew LaChiusa, Paradigm Bomb

María Pérez-Gómez and Victoria Pérez, Isleña

j. Snodgrass, Rust & Redemption

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Dyan Burlingame, Mysterious Circumstances

Chris Cavanagh, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

David King, Misery

Lynne Koscielniak, Murder On The Orient Express

Lynne Koscielniak, The Aleph Complex

Collin Ranney, Burst

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Kris Bartolomeo, Makeup Design, The Addams Family

Brian Cavanagh, Lighting, Murder On The Orient Express

Chris Cavanagh, Trick Creation, Play That Goes Wrong

Michele Costa, Puppets, Snowy Day

Brian Milbrand, Video Design, Network

John Rickus, Lighting, Mysterious Circumstances

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Jenna Damberger, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Phylicia Dove, Once On This Island

Kari Drozd, Disaster!

Timmy Goodman, Clue on Stage

Jimmy Janowski/Bebe Bvlgari, Alley of the Dolls

Andrea Letcher, Rock of Ages

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR MUSICAL

Anthony Alcocer, Rock of Ages

John Kaczorowski, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Nick Lama, The Rink

Jon May, The Sound of Music

Dan Urtz, Rock of Ages

Brandon Williamson, Spunk

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actor in a Play

Anthony Alcocer, Murder on the Orient Express

Brian Brown, Toni Stone

Christopher Guilmet, Network

Tom Loughlin, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

David Mitchell, Sweat

Richard Satterwhite, Magnolia Ballet

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actress in a Play

Wendy Hall, Mysterious Circumstances

Brooke Goergan, Rust & Redemption

Lisa Ludwig, Murder on the Orient Express

Blaise Mercedes, Mediocre Heterosexual Sex

Christine Turturro, Burst

Rachael Jamison, Church & State

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actress Musical

Marissa Biondolillo, Wicket

Charmagne Chi, Nice Work If You Can Get It

Arin Lee Dandes, Disaster!

Amanda Funicello, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Latosha Jennings, Once on This Island

Madalyn Teal, The Addams Family

OUTSTANDING Featured PERFORMANCE

Jeremy Kreuzer, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

Gregory Gjurich, Murder on the Orient Express

Renee Landrigan, Alley of the Dolls

Pamela Rose Mangus, The Mai

Phil Wackerfuss, A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Emily Yancey, Disaster!

KATHARINE CORNELL Brian Marable, Thurgood

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS Loraine O’Donnell Michele Ragusa