Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Impressions of the Past

Jay Moran sits down with “Buffalo, What’s Next?” Associate Producer, Charles Gilbert, to discuss his main takeaways and lingering thoughts from his journey down to Charleston, SC. Charles mentions how it was hard for him to divorce Charleston’s racist past and ties to the slave trade with the picturesque setting that is seen on its surface.

We have one last stop on our Lost Stories of Black Charleston with Damon Fordham and it deals with a notable figure in the city’s complicated past – Denmark Vesey.

And finally, Thomas O’Neil White shares a conversation with inspirational speaker and former baseball player Chris Singleton whose mother was killed in the racist attacks at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.