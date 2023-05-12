© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What's Next?

Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Impressions of the Past

Published May 12, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT
Buffalo and Charleston A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing & Reconciliation

Jay Moran sits down with “Buffalo, What’s Next?” Associate Producer, Charles Gilbert, to discuss his main takeaways and lingering thoughts from his journey down to Charleston, SC. Charles mentions how it was hard for him to divorce Charleston’s racist past and ties to the slave trade with the picturesque setting that is seen on its surface.

We have one last stop on our Lost Stories of Black Charleston with Damon Fordham and it deals with a notable figure in the city’s complicated past – Denmark Vesey.

And finally, Thomas O’Neil White shares a conversation with inspirational speaker and former baseball player Chris Singleton whose mother was killed in the racist attacks at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Local Stewardship in Masten
    The program welcomes local community activist and leader, Ellen Harris-Harvey, to discuss her involvement within the Masten district in which she resides. As a heavily involved member of her neighborhood block and as head of her own outreach ministry, Ellen is aware of the needs and initiatives that are important to the area.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Bearing the Load of Grief and Bereavement
    As we begin the month of May, Mental Health Awareness month, and in an effort to have a better understanding of the bereavement process, we speak with Gwen Mysiak, Executive Director at P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. She’s joined by WBFO’s Mark Wozniak, who has been involved with P.U.N.T. after having experienced his own personal loss, to highlight the important, compassionate work that the organization is doing for some of the most emotionally hurt members of our community.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Trauma Around ‘Swatting’, Fair Housing in Western New York
    According to the governor’s office, New York state schools saw over 50 falsified reports of a serious emergency or an active shooter in the month of March. Cambria Daniels, a mental health specialist and program director at Best Self Behavioral Health, joins the show to help us understand the mental trauma surrounding this issue. Later in the program we speak to Steven Haagsma from Housing Opportunities Made Equal to discuss fair housing practices and how his organization is helping new buyers, renters, and landlords alike.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Immigration at the US-Canada Border, Drag Performers and Persecution
    We speak to Matt Tice who is the Director of Vive, a shelter for refugees and asylum seekers in Western New York. Afterwards, Angelea Preston and Emyle Watkins sit down to talk with Kasha Davis. Kasha is a drag artist in the Western New York area that engages in drag-themed reading hours.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks
    On this week’s edition of Producers’ Picks, we’re showcasing two interviews from recent shows: Ann Breidenstein, a harm reduction counselor and clinical trainer, speaks about a new development that might make it easier for caregivers to help people suffering from an opioid overdose. After that, we’ll revisit our powerful conversation with Holocaust survivor, Grigory Shershnevsky.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What’s Next? | Finding Peace and Purpose Through Art
    On today’s program we’re focusing on the inspiring work of some of the participants of the Peaceprints of Western New York’s Project Blue in collaboration with Locust Street Art. This particular division of the program helps enrich the lives of men and women in the criminal justice system find purpose through art. Speaking from the Erie County Correctional Facility, Kahlil Peoples, Damon Coleman, and Marquis Shaw join Jay Moran to share their experiences, inspirations, and how the program has affected their lives.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Freedom Seder
    Today's guests are Rabbi Brent Gutmann, Senior Rabbi at Temple Beth Zion, and Reverend Jonathan Staples, Senior Pastor of First Shiloh Baptist Church. Their respective congregations recently gathered for a Freedom Seder. They discuss the motivation behind the event, the lessons learned and offer broader perspectives on social justice and how to improve Buffalo.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Hispanic Advocacy in Western New York
    Lorenzo Rodriguez speaks with founder and President Emeritus of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, Casimiro Rodriguez. Afterwards, Tayrin Tapia details the work she’s doing empowering Latinas and helping to prepare entrepreneurs in the community to face the challenges of starting up businesses in the current and future landscapes.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What’s Next? | Earth’s Super Bowl
    Lorenzo sits down with Faustenia Morrow, the founder of The Monarch of Infinite Possibilities. A tireless environmental activist, Faustenia specializes in bringing BIPOC groups, corporate executives, and community leaders together in the name of conservation and global sustainability. On the heels of Earth Day 2023, we delve into the initiatives that the Monarch has helped spearhead and how the people of Western New York can come together to aid our planet.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s edition of Producers’ Picks, we’re showcasing three interviews from recent shows. Jay Moran speaks with Dr. Joe Stahlman, a research assistant professor of Archeology and member of the Seneca Nation, to discuss the recently repudiated Doctrine of Discovery. Filmmaker and storyteller Annette Daniels-Taylor retells an interesting story from early 20th century Buffalo that inspired one of her theater productions. Pearl Young's son Damon Young, and her close friend, Madge Whiskey, share their memories about Pearl’s unwavering commitment to charity and why that is driving them to create a soup kitchen and food pantry in her name.
