Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Turning Outcry into Action

WBFO multimedia reporter Holly Kirkpatrick is in Charleston, SC speaking with Reverend Jeremy Rutledge, Senior Minister at Circular Congregational Church in Charleston. Reverend Rutledge shares his experiences of the Charleston Area Justice Ministry, a coalition of congregations that has been campaigning against racial discrimination in police practices in the Charleston area. In the immediate aftermath of the racist attack at Mother Emanuel AME church, there was a united outcry against racism from the people of Charleston. The Charleston Area Justice Ministry has been turning that outcry into action through its social justice campaigns. Reverend Rutledge talks with Holly about how the Justice Ministry works, and how the collection of congregations provides a network of support in the face of resistance from the powers that be. It’s perhaps a realistic example for us here in Buffalo, a year after 5/14, of the work that lies ahead in the fight to dismantle systemic racism.

We also get more stops from our week-long audible tour of Charleston courtesy of Damon Fordham.