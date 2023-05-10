Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | News Coverage of The Mother Emanuel Shooting

WBFO reporter Thomas O’Neil-White chats with Victoria Hansen, a reporter and producer with South Carolina Public Radio, to discuss how the local media covered the Mother Emanuel AME shooting. Thomas and Victoria discuss ongoing politics in Charleston, SC as well as the lack of a hate crimes bill in the state. Victoria also imparts the knowledge she gained while reporting on the events that took place that tumultuous Summer and its lingering effects.

We also hear more of Damon Fordham’s noteworthy Lost Stories of Black Charleston Walking Tour.

