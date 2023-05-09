Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Reverend Joseph Darby

WBFO reporter Holly Kirkpatrick is in Charleston, SC, speaking with Reverend Joseph Darby, who has been ministering at AME churches in South Carolina for over 40 years. Pastor Darby is an elder of the AME community in Charleston and was considered a mentor to Clementa Pinckney, the Minister at Mother Emanuel AME who was one of those killed in the racist attack in June 2015. Of Mother Emanuel, the Reverend says it is the “mother” of African Methodism in the southeast United States, and in this wide-ranging conversation, he shares his thoughts on what has and has not changed since the attack and the role of the AME community in the aftermath. Pastor Darby also shows Holly around Nichols Chapel AME in Charleston where he is Senior Minister.

Also, we hear more from the Lost Histories of Black Charleston Tour as given by Damon Fordham.