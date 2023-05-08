© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Pastor Thomas Dixon

Published May 8, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

We begin our week of special episodes centered around the parallels between the racially-motivated shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina and the Tops shooting last year in Buffalo. Thomas O’Neil-White has an in-depth conversation with North Charleston pastor and community activist Thomas Dixon. Pastor Dixon of Life Church discusses the upheaval that engulfed the community after the death of Walter Scott followed by the events at Mother Emanuel AME.

We also hear from Damon Fordham as he gives his Lost Histories of Black Charleston Tour, which offers notable stories from around Charleston.

2023
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks
    On this week’s edition of Producers’ Picks, we’re showcasing two interviews from recent shows: Ann Breidenstein, a harm reduction counselor and clinical trainer, speaks about a new development that might make it easier for caregivers to help people suffering from an opioid overdose. After that, we’ll revisit our powerful conversation with Holocaust survivor, Grigory Shershnevsky.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What’s Next? | Finding Peace and Purpose Through Art
    On today’s program we’re focusing on the inspiring work of some of the participants of the Peaceprints of Western New York’s Project Blue in collaboration with Locust Street Art. This particular division of the program helps enrich the lives of men and women in the criminal justice system find purpose through art. Speaking from the Erie County Correctional Facility, Kahlil Peoples, Damon Coleman, and Marquis Shaw join Jay Moran to share their experiences, inspirations, and how the program has affected their lives.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Freedom Seder
    Today's guests are Rabbi Brent Gutmann, Senior Rabbi at Temple Beth Zion, and Reverend Jonathan Staples, Senior Pastor of First Shiloh Baptist Church. Their respective congregations recently gathered for a Freedom Seder. They discuss the motivation behind the event, the lessons learned and offer broader perspectives on social justice and how to improve Buffalo.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Hispanic Advocacy in Western New York
    Lorenzo Rodriguez speaks with founder and President Emeritus of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, Casimiro Rodriguez. Afterwards, Tayrin Tapia details the work she’s doing empowering Latinas and helping to prepare entrepreneurs in the community to face the challenges of starting up businesses in the current and future landscapes.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What’s Next? | Earth’s Super Bowl
    Lorenzo sits down with Faustenia Morrow, the founder of The Monarch of Infinite Possibilities. A tireless environmental activist, Faustenia specializes in bringing BIPOC groups, corporate executives, and community leaders together in the name of conservation and global sustainability. On the heels of Earth Day 2023, we delve into the initiatives that the Monarch has helped spearhead and how the people of Western New York can come together to aid our planet.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s edition of Producers’ Picks, we’re showcasing three interviews from recent shows. Jay Moran speaks with Dr. Joe Stahlman, a research assistant professor of Archeology and member of the Seneca Nation, to discuss the recently repudiated Doctrine of Discovery. Filmmaker and storyteller Annette Daniels-Taylor retells an interesting story from early 20th century Buffalo that inspired one of her theater productions. Pearl Young's son Damon Young, and her close friend, Madge Whiskey, share their memories about Pearl’s unwavering commitment to charity and why that is driving them to create a soup kitchen and food pantry in her name.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Learning about Ramadan and Buffalo’s Yemeni Community
    With Ramadan coming to an end this week, Lorenzo Rodriguez sits down with Yemeni-American, Shareefa Albanna, to learn about the customs and traditions around the observance of Ramadan. We speak to Shareefa about the large concentration of Yemeni people in Western New York as well as the ongoing humanitarian crisis that is occurring in the country of Yemen.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Birds, The Bees, and The Beats
    Long-time friends turned entrepreneurs, Yanava Hawkins and Rayna Moncreiffe, sit down with Angelea Preston to discuss their Girl Gang Entertainment venture. The two turned their passion for event planning and putting together a good party into a company that’s promoting safe sexual health awareness in Buffalo’s black community. Afterwards, Jay Moran speaks to a notable name in the Western New York hip hop scene – he talks to Chris Simmons, also known as C-Saint, about his come up in the rap and freestyle battle rap scene.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Remembering the Stories of the Holocaust
    In honor of Yom HaShoah, the Jewish Holocaust Remembrance Day, we are privileged to hear the account of survivor Grigory Shershnevsky. Grigory is joined by Lauren Bloomberg of the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo and together they tell the story of how a courageous woman named Aleksandra Drezvetska helped protect him from persecution during one of the darkest times in human history.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Narcan Over-the-Counter Access and the Opioid Addiction Crisis
    As the scourge of substance abuse continues to ravage our communities, a new development might make it easier for caregivers to help people suffering from opioid addiction. Jay Moran sits down with Ann Breidenstein, a harm reduction counselor and clinical trainer, who has worked with that part of the population that’s so often maligned. She speaks about her experiences and the knowledge acquired through her career as well as the FDA’s ruling to allow Narcan, a valuable overdose reversal medication, to be sold over the counter.
Load More