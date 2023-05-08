Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Pastor Thomas Dixon

We begin our week of special episodes centered around the parallels between the racially-motivated shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina and the Tops shooting last year in Buffalo. Thomas O’Neil-White has an in-depth conversation with North Charleston pastor and community activist Thomas Dixon. Pastor Dixon of Life Church discusses the upheaval that engulfed the community after the death of Walter Scott followed by the events at Mother Emanuel AME.

We also hear from Damon Fordham as he gives his Lost Histories of Black Charleston Tour, which offers notable stories from around Charleston.