Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Roundtable Discussion

As the scourge of substance abuse continues to ravage our communities, a new development might make it easier for caregivers to help people suffering from opioid addiction. Jay Moran sits down with Ann Breidenstein, a harm reduction counselor and clinical trainer, who has worked with that part of the population that’s so often maligned. She speaks about her experiences and the knowledge acquired through her career as well as the FDA’s ruling to allow Narcan, a valuable overdose reversal medication, to be sold over the counter.

