Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo & Charleston: A Parallel Journey of Hope, Healing, & Reconciliation | Roundtable Discussion
As we prepare to showcase a week of special episodes centered around the parallels between the racially-motivated shooting at Brother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina and the Tops shooting last year in Buffalo, we hold a roundtable discussion with the WBFO members that embarked on this project. Tom Berich, Charles Gilbert, Holly Kirkpatrick, and Thomas O’Neil-White sit down to have an open discussion about the lessons they learned by engaging with the people of Charleston nearly 8 years after their tragic event.