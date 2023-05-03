Buffalo, What's Next? | Bearing the Load of Grief and Bereavement

As we begin the month of May, Mental Health Awareness month, and in an effort to have a better understanding of the bereavement process, we speak with Gwen Mysiak. Gwen is the Executive Director at P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative. After the passing of her young cousin, Gwen has made it her calling to help families carry the weight that comes with a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

She’s joined by WBFO’s Mark Wozniak, who has been involved with P.U.N.T. after having experienced his own personal loss, to highlight the important, compassionate work that the organization is doing for some of the most emotionally hurt members of our community.