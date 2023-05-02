Buffalo, What's Next? | The Trauma Around ‘Swatting’, Fair Housing in Western New York

According to the governor’s office, New York state schools saw over 50 falsified reports of a serious emergency or an active shooter in the month of March. It’s a phenomenon that’s been labeled ‘swatting’ and despite them mainly being non-events, there is still a certain level of stress that can arise from each instance. Cambria Daniels, a mental health specialist and program director at Best Self Behavioral Health, joins the show to help us understand the mental trauma surrounding this issue.

Rising inflation has only exacerbated some the issues that were already present in the housing and rental markets. Later in the program we speak to Steven Haagsma from Housing Opportunities Made Equal to discuss fair housing practices and how his organization is helping new buyers, renters, and landlords alike.