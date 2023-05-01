© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Immigration at the US-Canada Border, Drag Performers and Persecution

Published May 1, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

As border crossings along the United States – Canadian border climb in number, both governments have begun to enforce the Safe Third Country Agreement. Its effects are being felt in larger border cities, such as Buffalo, and particularly in refugee shelters serving migrants caught in the middle of all this. We speak to Matt Tice who is the Director of Vive, a shelter for refugees and asylum seekers in Western New York. Afterwards, Angelea Preston and Emyle Watkins sit down to talk with Kasha Davis. Kasha is a drag artist in the Western New York area that engages in drag-themed reading hours. With the intensifying rhetoric surrounding drag performers in this country, Kasha is hoping that critics can have a more open mind when it comes to the work that her and others in her community are doing.

Latest Episodes
    Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks
    On this week’s edition of Producers’ Picks, we’re showcasing three interviews from recent shows. Jay Moran speaks with Dr. Joe Stahlman, a research assistant professor of Archeology and member of the Seneca Nation, to discuss the recently repudiated Doctrine of Discovery. Filmmaker and storyteller Annette Daniels-Taylor retells an interesting story from early 20th century Buffalo that inspired one of her theater productions. Pearl Young's son Damon Young, and her close friend, Madge Whiskey, share their memories about Pearl’s unwavering commitment to charity and why that is driving them to create a soup kitchen and food pantry in her name.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Learning about Ramadan and Buffalo’s Yemeni Community
    With Ramadan coming to an end this week, Lorenzo Rodriguez sits down with Yemeni-American, Shareefa Albanna, to learn about the customs and traditions around the observance of Ramadan. We speak to Shareefa about the large concentration of Yemeni people in Western New York as well as the ongoing humanitarian crisis that is occurring in the country of Yemen.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Birds, The Bees, and The Beats
    Long-time friends turned entrepreneurs, Yanava Hawkins and Rayna Moncreiffe, sit down with Angelea Preston to discuss their Girl Gang Entertainment venture. The two turned their passion for event planning and putting together a good party into a company that’s promoting safe sexual health awareness in Buffalo’s black community. Afterwards, Jay Moran speaks to a notable name in the Western New York hip hop scene – he talks to Chris Simmons, also known as C-Saint, about his come up in the rap and freestyle battle rap scene.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Remembering the Stories of the Holocaust
    In honor of Yom HaShoah, the Jewish Holocaust Remembrance Day, we are privileged to hear the account of survivor Grigory Shershnevsky. Grigory is joined by Lauren Bloomberg of the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo and together they tell the story of how a courageous woman named Aleksandra Drezvetska helped protect him from persecution during one of the darkest times in human history.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Narcan Over-the-Counter Access and the Opioid Addiction Crisis
    As the scourge of substance abuse continues to ravage our communities, a new development might make it easier for caregivers to help people suffering from opioid addiction. Jay Moran sits down with Ann Breidenstein, a harm reduction counselor and clinical trainer, who has worked with that part of the population that’s so often maligned. She speaks about her experiences and the knowledge acquired through her career as well as the FDA’s ruling to allow Narcan, a valuable overdose reversal medication, to be sold over the counter.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In this weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode - where we highlight past standout interview segments - we feature: Local Hispanic community activist, Alex Burgos; we revisit our sit-down with some participants of the 4-H after-school youth program through Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County; and finally, we go back to VillaCon with our tour guide from the Wakanda Alliance, Anthony Pierce.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Giving Spirit of Pearl Young and Honoring the Borinqueneers
    Angelea Preston speaks with some of the loved ones that knew Pearl Young best. Damon Young, Pearl’s son, and fellow parishioner, Sister Madge Whiskey, talk about Pearl, one of the lives taken in the May 14 Tops Shooting, and contagious energy that she radiated. Her son and good friend have taken up her cause of championing goodwill in their community and are establishing a food pantry and soup kitchen in her name. Afterward, Lorenzo Rodriguez speaks with army veteran, John Sanabria, to honor the memory of the US military’s only all-Puerto-Rican infantry, the Borinqueneers.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Complicated History of the Doctrine of Discovery and The Topsy Curvy Movement
    Jay Moran speaks with Dr. Joe Stahlman, a research assistant professor of Archeology and member of the Seneca Nation, to discuss the recently repudiated Doctrine of Discovery. Afterwards, Angelea Preston sits down with the founder of the Topsy Curvy Movement, Julia Stevens.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Health Equity in Erie County and Buffalo Goes Hollywood
    Members of Erie County's Office of Health Equity talk about the efforts taken to address the spread of diseases and health conditions prevalent in the minority and disadvantaged communities of WNY. Next, Jay speaks with Buffalo-born filmmaker, Addison Henderson, about his journey to Hollywood and how his upbringing fueled his career.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Diversity in the Arts and in Higher Education
    On today’s Buffalo What’s Next, we speak with author and actor Annette Daniels-Taylor. She shares her experience in Buffalo theater and the local historical research that informed her writing. And Villa Maria College President Dr. Matt Giordano talks about his school’s position at the most racially-diverse private education institution in the region.
