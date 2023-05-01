Buffalo, What's Next? | Immigration at the US-Canada Border, Drag Performers and Persecution

As border crossings along the United States – Canadian border climb in number, both governments have begun to enforce the Safe Third Country Agreement. Its effects are being felt in larger border cities, such as Buffalo, and particularly in refugee shelters serving migrants caught in the middle of all this. We speak to Matt Tice who is the Director of Vive, a shelter for refugees and asylum seekers in Western New York. Afterwards, Angelea Preston and Emyle Watkins sit down to talk with Kasha Davis. Kasha is a drag artist in the Western New York area that engages in drag-themed reading hours. With the intensifying rhetoric surrounding drag performers in this country, Kasha is hoping that critics can have a more open mind when it comes to the work that her and others in her community are doing.