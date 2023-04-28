Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks

On this week’s edition of Producers’ Picks, we’re showcasing two interviews from recent shows:

Ann Breidenstein, a harm reduction counselor and clinical trainer, speaks about a new development that might make it easier for caregivers to help people suffering from an opioid overdose. She also shares her experiences with the community of people suffering with substance abuse and how we can all improve the way we address the issue.

After that, we’ll revisit our powerful conversation with Holocaust survivor, Grigory Shershnevsky. While he was merely a child during this dark period of human history, he shares the story of the courageous woman that helped him survive prosecution.

