Buffalo, What’s Next? | Finding Peace and Purpose Through Art

Angelea Preston speaks with some of the loved ones that knew Pearl Young best. Damon Young, Pearl’s son, and fellow parishioner, Sister Madge Whiskey, talk about Pearl, one of the lives taken in the May 14 Tops Shooting, and contagious energy that she radiated. Her son and good friend have taken up her cause of championing goodwill in their community and are establishing a food pantry and soup kitchen in her name. Afterward, Lorenzo Rodriguez speaks with army veteran, John Sanabria, to honor the memory of the US military’s only all-Puerto-Rican infantry, the Borinqueneers.

