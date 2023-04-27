Buffalo, What’s Next? | Finding Peace and Purpose Through Art
On today’s program we’re focusing on the inspiring work of some of the participants of the Peaceprints of Western New York’s Project Blue in collaboration with Locust Street Art. This particular division of the program helps enrich the lives of men and women in the criminal justice system find purpose through art. Speaking from the Erie County Correctional Facility, Kahlil Peoples, Damon Coleman, and Marquis Shaw join Jay Moran to share their experiences, inspirations, and how the program has affected their lives.