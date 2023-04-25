Buffalo, What's Next? | Hispanic Advocacy in Western New York

Lorenzo Rodriguez speaks with founder and President Emeritus of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, Casimiro Rodriguez. They discuss the composition of the Hispanic community of the greater Buffalo area, their needs, and the progress surrounding the construction of the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute. Afterwards, Tayrin Tapia details the work she’s doing empowering Latinas and helping to prepare entrepreneurs in the community to face the challenges of starting up businesses in the current and future landscapes. She also shares her personal story of sexual abuse and the work she’s done with her Dear Tayrin organization that’s advocating and helping sexual assault survivors.