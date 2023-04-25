© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Hispanic Advocacy in Western New York

Published April 25, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT
Lorenzo Rodriguez speaks with founder and President Emeritus of the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, Casimiro Rodriguez. They discuss the composition of the Hispanic community of the greater Buffalo area, their needs, and the progress surrounding the construction of the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute. Afterwards, Tayrin Tapia details the work she’s doing empowering Latinas and helping to prepare entrepreneurs in the community to face the challenges of starting up businesses in the current and future landscapes. She also shares her personal story of sexual abuse and the work she’s done with her Dear Tayrin organization that’s advocating and helping sexual assault survivors.

Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Narcan Over-the-Counter Access and the Opioid Addiction Crisis
    As the scourge of substance abuse continues to ravage our communities, a new development might make it easier for caregivers to help people suffering from opioid addiction. Jay Moran sits down with Ann Breidenstein, a harm reduction counselor and clinical trainer, who has worked with that part of the population that’s so often maligned. She speaks about her experiences and the knowledge acquired through her career as well as the FDA’s ruling to allow Narcan, a valuable overdose reversal medication, to be sold over the counter.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In this weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode - where we highlight past standout interview segments - we feature: Local Hispanic community activist, Alex Burgos; we revisit our sit-down with some participants of the 4-H after-school youth program through Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County; and finally, we go back to VillaCon with our tour guide from the Wakanda Alliance, Anthony Pierce.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Giving Spirit of Pearl Young and Honoring the Borinqueneers
    Angelea Preston speaks with some of the loved ones that knew Pearl Young best. Damon Young, Pearl’s son, and fellow parishioner, Sister Madge Whiskey, talk about Pearl, one of the lives taken in the May 14 Tops Shooting, and contagious energy that she radiated. Her son and good friend have taken up her cause of championing goodwill in their community and are establishing a food pantry and soup kitchen in her name. Afterward, Lorenzo Rodriguez speaks with army veteran, John Sanabria, to honor the memory of the US military’s only all-Puerto-Rican infantry, the Borinqueneers.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Complicated History of the Doctrine of Discovery and The Topsy Curvy Movement
    Jay Moran speaks with Dr. Joe Stahlman, a research assistant professor of Archeology and member of the Seneca Nation, to discuss the recently repudiated Doctrine of Discovery. Afterwards, Angelea Preston sits down with the founder of the Topsy Curvy Movement, Julia Stevens.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Health Equity in Erie County and Buffalo Goes Hollywood
    Members of Erie County's Office of Health Equity talk about the efforts taken to address the spread of diseases and health conditions prevalent in the minority and disadvantaged communities of WNY. Next, Jay speaks with Buffalo-born filmmaker, Addison Henderson, about his journey to Hollywood and how his upbringing fueled his career.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Diversity in the Arts and in Higher Education
    On today’s Buffalo What’s Next, we speak with author and actor Annette Daniels-Taylor. She shares her experience in Buffalo theater and the local historical research that informed her writing. And Villa Maria College President Dr. Matt Giordano talks about his school’s position at the most racially-diverse private education institution in the region.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Dietitian and consultant Jessica Wilson, Black Boys Read Too co-founders Jelicia Jimenez and Ruqayyah Simmons and local Buffalo artist and entrepreneur Aitina Fareed-Cooke.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Is the Face of the Common Council Ready for Change?
    This Buffalo, What's Next? features two candidates in this year's Common Council races. Thomas O'Neill-White speaks with Kathryn Franco, the social worker and public health advocate who is challenging for the seat in the University District. And we'll also hear from Matt Dearing, the former state Assembly staffer who is seeking the seat in the Ellicott District where Council President Darius Pridgen is not seeking re-election.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Getting Buffalo Back on Track
    From city-owned vacant lots to an emerging housing crisis to neighborhood gentrification, a variety issues need addressing by Buffalo leaders. Dr. Jason Knight, Associate Professor of Geography and Planning at Buffalo State, offers his critique of current policies and approaches.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Nerd and African American Culture and Alexandre Burgos
    A visit to VillaCon with the Afro-futurist group, the Wakanda Alliance. And, live in studio will be Alexandre Burgos, a Hispanic Community leader and member of the Buffalo Democratic Committee.
