Buffalo, What’s Next? | Producers’ Picks

On this week’s edition of Producers’ Picks, we’re showcasing three interviews from recent shows. Jay Moran speaks with Dr. Joe Stahlman, a research assistant professor of Archeology and member of the Seneca Nation, to discuss the recently repudiated Doctrine of Discovery. A series of 500-year-old papal decrees helped legitimize colonialism as well as the seizure of Indigenous lands throughout the Americas.

Filmmaker and storyteller Annette Daniels-Taylor retells an interesting story from early 20th century Buffalo that inspired one of her theater productions. She also provides one of the more poignant responses to our callback question of ‘what’s next for Buffalo?’

Pearl Young was known throughout her community as a pillar of compassion and goodwill. An immeasurable spirit that was integral to her congregation, a person beloved by the foster children she housed as well as the church-going children she would teach and feed each week. Her son Damon Young, and her close friend, Madge Whiskey, share their memories about Pearl’s unwavering commitment to charity and why that is driving them to create a soup kitchen and food pantry in her name.