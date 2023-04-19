© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What's Next? | The Birds, The Bees, and The Beats

Published April 19, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT
Long-time friends turned entrepreneurs, Yanava Hawkins and Rayna Moncreiffe, sit down with Angelea Preston to discuss their Girl Gang Entertainment venture. The two turned their passion for event planning and putting together a good party into a company that’s promoting safe sexual health awareness in Buffalo’s black community. Afterwards, Jay Moran speaks to a notable name in the Western New York hip hop scene – he talks to Chris Simmons, also known as C-Saint, about his come up in the rap and freestyle battle rap scene.

    Buffalo, What's Next? | Health Equity in Erie County and Buffalo Goes Hollywood
    Members of Erie County's Office of Health Equity talk about the efforts taken to address the spread of diseases and health conditions prevalent in the minority and disadvantaged communities of WNY. Next, Jay speaks with Buffalo-born filmmaker, Addison Henderson, about his journey to Hollywood and how his upbringing fueled his career.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Diversity in the Arts and in Higher Education
    On today’s Buffalo What’s Next, we speak with author and actor Annette Daniels-Taylor. She shares her experience in Buffalo theater and the local historical research that informed her writing. And Villa Maria College President Dr. Matt Giordano talks about his school’s position at the most racially-diverse private education institution in the region.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Dietitian and consultant Jessica Wilson, Black Boys Read Too co-founders Jelicia Jimenez and Ruqayyah Simmons and local Buffalo artist and entrepreneur Aitina Fareed-Cooke.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Is the Face of the Common Council Ready for Change?
    This Buffalo, What's Next? features two candidates in this year's Common Council races. Thomas O'Neill-White speaks with Kathryn Franco, the social worker and public health advocate who is challenging for the seat in the University District. And we'll also hear from Matt Dearing, the former state Assembly staffer who is seeking the seat in the Ellicott District where Council President Darius Pridgen is not seeking re-election.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Getting Buffalo Back on Track
    From city-owned vacant lots to an emerging housing crisis to neighborhood gentrification, a variety issues need addressing by Buffalo leaders. Dr. Jason Knight, Associate Professor of Geography and Planning at Buffalo State, offers his critique of current policies and approaches.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Nerd and African American Culture and Alexandre Burgos
    A visit to VillaCon with the Afro-futurist group, the Wakanda Alliance. And, live in studio will be Alexandre Burgos, a Hispanic Community leader and member of the Buffalo Democratic Committee.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Hearing from Buffalo’s Youth and India Walton
    A visit to the weekly after-school program put together by the 4-H program through Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County and the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition. Young people of Buffalo will share their thoughts on race, their city and their futures. And we'll be joined live by India Walton, candidate for the Masten District Common Council seat.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Looting During the Blizzard, Anti-Violence Education
    On today’s episode of Buffalo, What’s Next? we highlight two segments from two different episodes (January 12 and 26 of this year) with Cariol Horne and Eric Boerdner.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: three vendors from the Broadway Market’s Buy Black Buffalo initiative (Alisa Officer of Unapologetic Coffee, Lynette Elliot of E-Scent-ials Body Care and Shawn Thurmond from Glamorous Embellishments, NAACP President Mark Blue, and artist Julia Bottoms.
    Buffalo, What's Next? will be taking a short break.
    Thank you for listening to Buffalo, What's Next? on WBFO. Buffalo, What's Next? will be taking a short break and will return with new content shortly. As we take this break, please continue to tune in to WBFO Monday through Friday at 10am and 9pm for encore presentations of some of our favorite episodes of Buffalo, What's Next?
