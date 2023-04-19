Buffalo, What's Next? | The Birds, The Bees, and The Beats

Long-time friends turned entrepreneurs, Yanava Hawkins and Rayna Moncreiffe, sit down with Angelea Preston to discuss their Girl Gang Entertainment venture. The two turned their passion for event planning and putting together a good party into a company that’s promoting safe sexual health awareness in Buffalo’s black community. Afterwards, Jay Moran speaks to a notable name in the Western New York hip hop scene – he talks to Chris Simmons, also known as C-Saint, about his come up in the rap and freestyle battle rap scene.