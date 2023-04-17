© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Narcan Over-the-Counter Access and the Opioid Addiction Crisis

Published April 17, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT
As the scourge of substance abuse continues to ravage our communities, a new development might make it easier for caregivers to help people suffering from opioid addiction. Jay Moran sits down with Ann Breidenstein, a harm reduction counselor and clinical trainer, who has worked with that part of the population that’s so often maligned. She speaks about her experiences and the knowledge acquired through her career as well as the FDA’s ruling to allow Narcan, a valuable overdose reversal medication, to be sold over the counter.

    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Dietitian and consultant Jessica Wilson, Black Boys Read Too co-founders Jelicia Jimenez and Ruqayyah Simmons and local Buffalo artist and entrepreneur Aitina Fareed-Cooke.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Is the Face of the Common Council Ready for Change?
    This Buffalo, What's Next? features two candidates in this year's Common Council races. Thomas O'Neill-White speaks with Kathryn Franco, the social worker and public health advocate who is challenging for the seat in the University District. And we'll also hear from Matt Dearing, the former state Assembly staffer who is seeking the seat in the Ellicott District where Council President Darius Pridgen is not seeking re-election.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Getting Buffalo Back on Track
    From city-owned vacant lots to an emerging housing crisis to neighborhood gentrification, a variety issues need addressing by Buffalo leaders. Dr. Jason Knight, Associate Professor of Geography and Planning at Buffalo State, offers his critique of current policies and approaches.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Nerd and African American Culture and Alexandre Burgos
    A visit to VillaCon with the Afro-futurist group, the Wakanda Alliance. And, live in studio will be Alexandre Burgos, a Hispanic Community leader and member of the Buffalo Democratic Committee.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Hearing from Buffalo’s Youth and India Walton
    A visit to the weekly after-school program put together by the 4-H program through Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County and the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition. Young people of Buffalo will share their thoughts on race, their city and their futures. And we'll be joined live by India Walton, candidate for the Masten District Common Council seat.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Looting During the Blizzard, Anti-Violence Education
    On today’s episode of Buffalo, What’s Next? we highlight two segments from two different episodes (January 12 and 26 of this year) with Cariol Horne and Eric Boerdner.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: three vendors from the Broadway Market’s Buy Black Buffalo initiative (Alisa Officer of Unapologetic Coffee, Lynette Elliot of E-Scent-ials Body Care and Shawn Thurmond from Glamorous Embellishments, NAACP President Mark Blue, and artist Julia Bottoms.
    Buffalo, What's Next? will be taking a short break.
    Thank you for listening to Buffalo, What's Next? on WBFO. Buffalo, What's Next? will be taking a short break and will return with new content shortly. As we take this break, please continue to tune in to WBFO Monday through Friday at 10am and 9pm for encore presentations of some of our favorite episodes of Buffalo, What's Next?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | A Conversation with Canisius College President Steve Stoute
    Steve Stoute is with us for the entire hour's program to elaborate on urban engagement and how the school can rise to the occasion.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Advocating for Women in Iran, Pushing for a Higher Minimum Wage in NYS
    As part of Women's History Month, we talk with Buffalo-based attorney and activist Nadia Shahram. Then hear from Johanna Dominguez, owner of Put a Plant On It in Buffalo about increasing New York State's minimum wage.
