Buffalo, What's Next? | The Complicated History of the Doctrine of Discovery and The Topsy Curvy Movement

Jay Moran speaks with Dr. Joe Stahlman, a research assistant professor of Archeology and member of the Seneca Nation, to discuss the recently repudiated Doctrine of Discovery. The 500-year-old papal decrees helped legitimize colonialism and the seizure of Indigenous lands throughout the Americas. Dr. Stahlman discusses the problematic history surrounding the doctrine and what this new development could mean for Indigenous communities. Afterwards, Angelea Preston sits down with the founder of the Topsy Curvy Movement, Julia Stevens. Julia explains how a Black-led burlesque show that focuses on body liberation through art has helped her find peace and positivity for herself as well as members of other marginalized groups. Julia also shares her own personal challenges with her mental health and the trope of Black women being labeled "strong" and "resilient".