Buffalo, What's Next? | Is the Face of the Common Council Ready for Change?

Activist Nate Boyd updates his campaign on behalf of Tops workers and survivors who were not necessarily in the store at the time of the shooting but are still impacted by it. Then, a team from the University at Buffalo Law School has started to look at freedom from debt as a civil right. The School of Law’s Civil Rights and Transparency Clinic Supervising Attorney Paulette Campbell, and student attorney Glenaida Garlock talk of the concept — and the free advice clinics they offer.

