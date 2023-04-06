© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Is the Face of the Common Council Ready for Change?

Published April 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT
This Buffalo, What's Next? features two candidates in this year's Common Council races. Thomas O'Neill-White speaks with Kathryn Franco, the social worker and public health advocate who is challenging for the seat in the University District. And we'll also hear from Matt Dearing, the former state Assembly staffer who is seeking the seat in the Ellicott District where Council President Darius Pridgen is not seeking re-election.

    Buffalo, What's Next? will be taking a short break.
    Thank you for listening to Buffalo, What's Next? on WBFO. Buffalo, What's Next? will be taking a short break and will return with new content shortly. As we take this break, please continue to tune in to WBFO Monday through Friday at 10am and 9pm for encore presentations of some of our favorite episodes of Buffalo, What's Next?
    Buffalo, What's Next? | A Conversation with Canisius College President Steve Stoute
    Steve Stoute is with us for the entire hour's program to elaborate on urban engagement and how the school can rise to the occasion.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Advocating for Women in Iran, Pushing for a Higher Minimum Wage in NYS
    As part of Women's History Month, we talk with Buffalo-based attorney and activist Nadia Shahram. Then hear from Johanna Dominguez, owner of Put a Plant On It in Buffalo about increasing New York State's minimum wage.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Caring During a Blizzard, Affordable, Sustainable Housing
    Dawn Wells-Clyburn talks about the city's housing needs, environmental justice, climate change and gas heating in homes. Then a look back at caring for the community during a blizzard with barber Craig Elston, owner of C&C Cuts.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Activism and Empathy, Community Service
    University at Buffalo Law student Glenaida Garlock is a student attorney and activist working on behalf of and with Black, Latino, Native American/Indigenous and LGBTQ student groups. She talks about identity, empathy and growing up in mostly white rural Erie County. Then Raziya Hill, the founder of Every Bottom Covered talks about community service and her work to distribute diapers to needy moms. She also tells of the snow shoveling brigades she organized during the Christmas blizzard.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks: Tarabu Kirkland and LeRoi Johnson
    In today's Producers' Picks we bring you highlights from interviews with internationally-known artist LeRoi Johnson and award-winning documentary filmmaker Tarabu Kirkland.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Supreme Court Watching, Blizzard Aid
    Attorney Kristen Elmore-Garcia talks of her recent trip to Washington for a session of the U.S Supreme Court, where justices heard arguments that could have an effect on any local lawsuits brought by family members who wish to hold social media accountable for the Tops shootings. Then James Accurso from the U.S. Small Business Administration details eligibility and application guidelines for low-interest loans available as a result of Winter Storm Elliott.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Remembering Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, Bringing Jobs to Buffalo's East Side
    Bloody Sunday happened 57 years ago in Selma, Alabama. Buffalonian Harvey Miles's father was 15 years old that day and one of seven relatives of his arrested on that bridge. He shares their story.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Full and Complete Reading as a Universal Mandate
    Kareem Weaver, an Oakland California NAACP activist, believes literacy is our most important civil right. With a focus on Black and brown children, Kareem demands to bring science-based reading instruction to Oakland schools and has garnered national interest by taking on the publishing industries. Between a series of meetings with Buffalo-area educators recently, he stopped to have this important conversation with WBFO's Jay Moran.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Tops Survivors, Disputing Debt
    Activist Nate Boyd updates his campaign on behalf of Tops workers and survivors who were not necessarily in the store at the time of the shooting but are still impacted by it. Then, a team from the University at Buffalo Law School has started to look at freedom from debt as a civil right. The School of Law’s Civil Rights and Transparency Clinic Supervising Attorney Paulette Campbell, and student attorney Glenaida Garlock talk of the concept — and the free advice clinics they offer.
