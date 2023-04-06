Buffalo, What's Next? | Is the Face of the Common Council Ready for Change?
This Buffalo, What's Next? features two candidates in this year's Common Council races. Thomas O'Neill-White speaks with Kathryn Franco, the social worker and public health advocate who is challenging for the seat in the University District. And we'll also hear from Matt Dearing, the former state Assembly staffer who is seeking the seat in the Ellicott District where Council President Darius Pridgen is not seeking re-election.