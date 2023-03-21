© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

WBFO Brief March 21, 2023

Published March 21, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT
On today's WBFO Brief:

  • Residents of Buffalo's McCarley Gardens are voicing their displeasure with the recent renovations to their living space. Thomas O'Neil-White has that report.
  • Holly Kirkpatrick reports that a federal judge has ruled that most counts of a sexual lawsuit against the trustees of Canisius College can proceed.
  • New York's legislative leaders began an expected two weeks of intense state budget negotiations. Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt has that report.
