WBFO Brief March 21, 2023
On today's WBFO Brief:
- Residents of Buffalo's McCarley Gardens are voicing their displeasure with the recent renovations to their living space. Thomas O'Neil-White has that report.
- Holly Kirkpatrick reports that a federal judge has ruled that most counts of a sexual lawsuit against the trustees of Canisius College can proceed.
- New York's legislative leaders began an expected two weeks of intense state budget negotiations. Albany correspondent Karen DeWitt has that report.