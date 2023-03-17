Theater Talk: Revealing a rolling roster of openings with Kander and Ebb and McNally's THE RINK, Tarell Alvin ("Moonlight") McCraney's CHOIR BOY, and BUA's MEDIOCRE HETEROSEXUAL SEX at the Compass Performing Arts Center. The Alleyway's BUFFALO QUICKIES, Buff State's MEDEA, MusicalFare's TELL ME ON A SUNDAY, the Kavinoky's THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG and Second Generation's EVERY BRILLIANT THING all wrap up this weekend. (See listings below.)

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, then CONTINUING, then OPENINGS LATER IN MARCH.

CLOSINGS (alphabetically by title)

BUFFALO QUICKIES, short plays by Shawn Adiletta, Thomas Bellavigna, Rosa Fernandez, Justin Karcher, Bella Poynton, and Chris Woodworth, directed by Richard Satterwhite, presented by the Alleyway Theatre, Kate Powers, Festival Director, March 9 - 19, Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30, Sundays at 2:00, one Saturday matinee, March 18 at 3:30. 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

BUFFALO QUICKIES BLURB: We're flipping this annual festival on its head in a reimagined production. Local playwrights, directors, and performers will have just one week to write, rehearse, design, and perform totally original new short plays all centered on a single topic... You won't want to miss the 32nd installment of one of Alleyway's hallmark traditions.

EVERY BRILLIANT THING, a play by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, presented by Second Generation Theatre (SGT), directed By Charmagne Chi, starring Kevin Craig. March 3 - 19, Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 8:00, Sundays at 2:00 at Shea's Smith Theatre 654 Main Street, Buffalo NY 14202 716-847-1410 sheas.org/smith-theatre

EVERY BRILLIANT THING BLURB: The Narrator takes the audience through his life and his ongoing list of “every brilliant thing” worth living for. A hilarious and heartbreaking look at life, loss, and how we move on... where the audience becomes a key player! SGT is thrilled to present the regional premiere of this heart-wrenching, hilarious one-person play. This 70-minute piece explores the resilience of the human spirit, the importance of human connection, and the ability to find joy in the everyday.

A NOTE FROM CRISIS SERVICES: "Although the play balances the struggles of life while celebrating all that is "truly brilliant" in living each day, EVERY BRILLINAT THING contains descriptions of depression, self-harm, and suicide. Crisis Services recommends only audience members 14+ attend and reminds audiences to attend this program with their personal experiences in mind. As always, if you or somebody you know is struggling, call 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline."

MEDEA by Euripides, in a retelling by Robinson Jeffers, directed by Victoria Pérez, presented by the Buffalo State Theater Department and Casting Hall Productions, March 8,9,10,11,15,16,17 at 8 pm and 3/18 at 2 pm, in the Flexible Theatre located in the Savage Theater and Communication Building on the Buffalo State University campus. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Rockwell Hall Box Office, by phone at (716) 878-3005, or buffalostate.csstix.com/

MEDEA BLURB: After ten years of marriage, Jason (of the Golden Fleece) abandons Medea to wed King Creon's daughter Creusa. Medea and her sons by Jason are to be banished from Corinth. In revenge, she murders Creusa (and Creon) with poisoned gifts. She also kills her and Jason's children. Robinson Jeffers's powerful retelling of the classic Greek tragedy by Euripides explores themes of betrayal, revenge, and the consequences of our actions.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, a play by Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, and Jonathan Sayer, directed by Michael Galante & Adriano Gatto, presented by D'Youville University's Kavinoky Theatre, starring Brian Mysliwy, Kelly Meg Brennan, Steve Copps, Alexandria Watts, Afrim Gjonbalaj, Jacob Albarella, Don Gervasi, and Kodi James. March 2 - March 19, Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, also Saturdays at 3:30, and Sundays at 2:00 at the Kavinoky, 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201 716-829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG BLURB: This long-running West End and Off-Broadway hit follows the antics of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, who are trying their very best to stage a production of a 1920s murder mystery called "The Murder at Haversham Manor." As the show's title might suggest, this is not as easy as it sounds with everything that can go wrong doing just that as things quickly go from bad to disastrous. Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award-winning comedy is a global phenomenon.

TELL ME ON A SUNDAY, a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black, directed by Doug Weyand, presented by MusicalFare Theatre, starring Leah Berst, who is understudied by Maria Pedro. It runs through March 19, Wednesdays - Thursdays at 7:00, Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:30 & 7:30, Sundays at 2:00, on the MusicalFare Theatre mainstage, c/o Daemen College 4380 Main Street, Suite 123, Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

TELL ME ON A SUNDAY BLURB: One of Andrew Lloyd Webber's (CATS, EVITA, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) earliest hits with music by Webber and lyrics by Don Black. A one-woman show, this one-act song cycle tells the story of an ordinary English girl from Muswell Hill, who journeys to the United States. Her romantic misadventures begin in New York City, lead her to Hollywood, and eventually take her back to Manhattan. Brimming with optimism, she sets out to seek companionship and success, But as she weaves her way through her own anxieties, frustrations, and heartaches, she begins to wonder whether she’s been looking for love in all the wrong places.

OPENINGS

MEDIOCRE HETEROSEXUAL SEX by Madison Wetzel directed by Mia LaMarco presented by Buffalo United Artists (BUA) starring Stefanie Warnick, Blaise Mercedes, Ben Caldwell, Sean Patrick Ryan, and Katie Gaisser. March 17 - April 8, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm at the Compass Performing Arts Center located at 545 Elmwood Ave. (the old TheaterLoft). Tickets are available at: https://mediocreheterosexualsex.bpt.me/ or

NOTE: No One Under 18 Years Old Admitted – Content Warning: Nudity and Simulated Sex

MEDIOCRE HETEROSEXUAL SEX BLURB: A vexed exploration of gender, sex, power, and kink. Four hours after her girlfriend dumps her, Erin switches her Tinder setting to dudes because she hates herself. She quickly meets Aaron, who is straight, conveniently nearby, and only too happy to indulge her masochistic fantasies. To translate this deeply ambivalent first heterosexual experience, Erin seeks the advice of the only straight people she knows, Violet and Jeremy, a couple in a Dominant/submissive relationship. From playwright Madison Wetzell, who is currently pursuing her MFA at Brooklyn College. Mediocre Heterosexual Sex was a 2021 Finalist for the Bay Area Playwrights Festival and a 2021 Semi-Finalist for the O’Neill Theater Center National Playwrights Conference.

THE RINK, a musical, book by Terrence McNally, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, directed by Joey Bucheker, presented by O'Connell & Co. March 17 - April 2, Fridays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 3:00, Extra matinee on Saturday, March 25 at 3:00, 4110 Bailey Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

THE RINK BLURB: In Coney Island, New York, Anna Antonelli's roller rink is about to be demolished. Just as her hopes seem dashed, Anna's estranged daughter Angel returns, bringing new hopes and reopening old wounds.

CHOIR BOY, a play with music, by Tarell Alvin McCraney, directed by Karen Saxon, who also arranged the music, starring Brian J. Brown, with Joshua Garrett, Justin Garrett, Cordell Hopkins, Paris Glenn; Gerald Ramsey and Ross Hewitt. March 16 - April 2, Thursdays and Saturdays at 7:30 (there are no Friday performances) and Sundays at 6:00 in the Lorna C. Hill Theatre, 429 Plymouth Street, Buffalo, NY www.ujimacoinc.org

CHOIR BOY BLURB: This life-affirming “play with music,” is a coming-of-age story about a group of boys approaching adulthood in prestigious all-Black boys prep school. Director Karen Saxon wrote “Choir Boy is a raw, compelling, controversial and compassionate story, pregnant with the juxtaposition of faith and doubt. The playwright does a masterful job of presenting each character as fully human, faults and all. McRaney’s poignant script is filled with deft observations on class, race and sexuality. It is a story about responses to human differences, to identity, to sexuality, and to bullying. The young actors become an ensemble of multifaceted characters whose lives are held together by the Gospel music they sing beautifully and the humanity that they, and we, all share."

CONTINUING (alphabetically by title)

MAHABARATHA, PARTS 1 and 2, (separate plays) by Ravi Jain and Miriam Fernande, using poetry from Carole Satyamurti's "Mahabharata: A Modern Retelling," directed by Ravi Jain, presented by The Shaw Festival, February 28 - March 26, in repertory, with shows at 1:00 and 7:00. At the Shaw Festival Theatre, 10 Queen’s Parade, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. 1-800-511-SHAW shawfest.com

MAHABARATHA BLURB: WORLD PREMIERE. Presented in conjunction with Toronto’s innovative Why Not Theatre, Mahabharata (pronounced “Ma-ha-BAR-ah-tha”) is a contemporary take on a Sanskrit epic that is more than four thousand years old and foundational to Indian culture. This gripping story of a family feud is an exploration of profound philosophical and spiritual ideas. Mahabharata is a visually stunning spectacle presented in two parts that takes audiences on a journey through the past in order to write a thrilling new future. For the full experience of this epic story, Shawfest recommends seeing both Parts 1 and 2. You can experience both parts of MAHABARATHA in one day with the Khana community meal interlude, or on separate days.

Recommended for Grade 7+ | Age 12+ Approximate run time for

Karma (part 1): 2 hours and 30 minutes including one intermission and for Dharma (part 2): 2 hours and 15 minutes including one intermission.

SECRET SOLDIERS: HEROINES IN DISGUISE By Wendy Lement, directed by Megan Callahan, presented by Theatre of Youth (TOY) March 4 - 26, Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 (no performance March 19). Recommended for Ages 8+

SECRET SOLDIERS: HEROINES IN DISGUISE BLURB: The secret history of women who fought as men in the civil war is revealed in this engrossing production. Several stories are uncovered in an interlocking set of true tales of battlefront women, with a focus on soldier Private Lyons Wakeman (a.k.a Sarah Wakeman) whose letters were discovered by her nephew in an attic years after her death.

In this unique production, the audience is enlisted to be medical officers who will decide the fate of Lyons Wakeman: whether the medical record will reflect this individual’s birth gender (and thus be denied a pension), or keep history hidden and receive all the benefits of military service. This play tells the true stories of women who fought in the Civil War as men.

THE THIN PLACE, a play by Lucas Hnath, directed by Scott Behrend, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, starring Renee Landrigan, Margaret Massman, Kristen Tripp Kelley, and David Mitchell. February 23 - March 26 Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30, Sundays at 2:00 at the RLTP theatre, 456 Main Street, Buffalo 14202 (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

THE THIN PLACE BLURB: Everyone who ever died is still here, just in a different part of here. Linda can communicate with them. And if you believe, she can make you hear them, too — in the thin place, the fragile boundary between our world and the other one. With acuity, relentless curiosity, and a bit of magic, Lucas Hnath’s play transforms the theater into an intimate séance, crafting an unnerving testament to the power of the mind, which has a mind of its own.

Hnath was Tony Award-nominated for his play A DOLL'S HOUSE, Part 2 in 2017. He is also the writer of THE CHRISTIANS (produced at RLTP in 2018 (and later at Chautauqua), A PUBLIC READING OF AN UNPRODUCED SCREENPLAY ABOUT THE DEATH OF WALT DISNEY (which was, actually, produced at RLTP in 2015), and ISAAC'S EYE. Awards include the Whiting Award, Guggenheim Fellowship, Kesselring Prize, Outer Critics Circle Award for Best New Play, Obie Award for Playwriting, Steinberg Playwright Award, and the Windham-Campbell Literary Prize.

CANCELLED: THE NICETIES, a play by Eleanor Burgess, was to be directed by Yao Kahlil Newkirk, and presented by the Paul Robeson Theatre, in March at the African American Cultural Center. For the complete background on this, visit Anthony's blog "theatertalkbuffalo.com" or click here.

OPENINGS NEXT WEEK AND LATER in MARCH (listed alphabetically by title):

BEETLEJUICE, part of the M&T Broadway series at Shea's, March 21-26, Tuesday - Friday at 7:30, Saturday at 2:00 and 8:00, Sunday at 1:00 and 6:30. At Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14202. 716-847-1410 sheas.org/buffalo-theatre

BEETLEJUICE BLURB: He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Buffalo. Based on the 1988 Tim Burton movie starring Michael Keaton, there's a recently deceased couple who, now as ghosts haunting their former home, contact Beetlejuice, an obnoxious and devious "bio-exorcist" from the Netherworld, to scare away the house's new (living) inhabitants.

Producer's note: the show contains strong language, mature references, and a lot of the crazy, inappropriate stuff you would expect from a deranged demon. Recommended for 10+. Parental discretion is advised.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS presented by All4One Theatre Productions, DELAYED TO March 23 to April 2, Thursdays & Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 8, Sundays (3/26 & 4/2 only) at 2:00 at Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street, corner Tupper. 716 847-1410 sheas.org/710-theatre/

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS BLURB: In this timeless murder mystery, a snowdrift stops a train in its tracks at midnight. The next morning, an American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times while his door locked from the inside.

The show stars Anthony Alcocer (Col. Arbuthnot/Ratchett), Robyn Baun (Greta Ohlsson), Christian Brandjes (Hercule Poirot), Lissette DeJesus (Countess Andrenyi), Augustus Donaldson (Hector MacQueen), Gregory Gjurich (Monsieur Bouc), Lisa Ludwig (Mrs. Hubbard), Gabriella Jean McKinley (Mary Debenham), Annette Daniels Taylor (Princess Dragomiroff), and Ben Michael Moran (Headwaiter/Michel).

THURGOOD, by George Stevens, Jr., directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, starring Brian Marable, presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company, March 31 - April 16, Thursdays - Fridays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:00 and 7:30, Sundays at 2:00. 625 Main Street. Special programming April 1, 2, 6, 12, 13 and 15 can be viewed on website. (716) 853-1380 irishclassical.com/thurgood/#

THURGOOD BLURB: After successful productions at Detroit Public Theatre and Chautauqua Theatre Company, Guest Artists Broadway Director Steve H. Broadnax III and Award-Winning Actor Brian Marable bring Thurgood to ICTC. Performed as a one-man monologue, this stunning 90-minute intimate journey through the life of Thurgood Marshall portrays his life’s twists, turns, and triumphant rise as the first African American Justice appointed to the Supreme Court.

And, the rest of the M&T Broadway series at Shea's for 2022-2023 includes:

SIX Apr 25-May 7, 2023

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Jun 6-11, 2023

DEAR EVAN HANSEN June 20-25, 2023 (a "special engagement")